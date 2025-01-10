To the Members of SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

a. We draw attention to Note no. 35 to the Statement. The resolution plan submitted by M/S Pristine Malwa Logistics Park Private Limited was approved by the Honourable NCLT, Chennai Bench vide its order dated December 8, 2022 and the effective date of implementation of the resolution plan was declared as Jan 11, 2023. The effect of the approved resolution plan has been considered in the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

b. Confirmation of balances is not available from most of the financial creditors. The balances stated in the financial statements have been derived from the claims made by the financial creditors, as admitted by the Resolution Professional and approved by the NCLT. These balances have been adjusted in accordance with the approved Resolution Plan and reduced by the payments made under the Resolution Plan. In the absence of confirmation of balances, the possible adjustment, if any, required in the balances payable to each financial creditor is presently not determinable. (Refer Note No. 12.1 to the standalone financial statements)

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Implementation of Resolution Plan: Audit Procedure: Refer Note No 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements for the details regarding commencement of implementation of the resolution plan and for impact of the resolution plan on the Company pursuant to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. We have performed the following procedures to determine whether the effect of Resolution Plan has been appropriately recognised in the financial statements: The determination of carrying amount of liabilities to give effect of resolution plan, comprehending the provisions of the Resolution Plan and determining the appropriateness of the accounting treatment thereof, more particularly the accounting treatment of derecognition of liabilities and outstanding trading dues & its related provisions and impairment of various assets, required significant judgment and estimates. Accounting for the effects of the resolution plan is considered by us to be a matter of most significance due to its importance to intended users understanding of the financial statements as a whole and materiality thereof. • We have reviewed the terms and conditions stipulated by the Honble NCLT in the Resolution Plan The Company was a party to certain litigations. Pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan, it was determined that no amounts are payable in respect of those litigations upto the effective date viz Jan 11, 2023, as they stand extinguished. The estimates related to expected outcome of litigations and recoverability of payments made in respect thereof have high degree of inherent uncertainty due to insufficient judicial precedents in India in respect of disposal of litigations involving companies admitted to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. • Reviewed managements process for review and commencement of implementation of the Resolution Plan. • Reviewed the provisions of the Resolution Plan to understand the requirements of the said Plan and evaluated the possible impact of the same on the financial statements. • Verified the underlying documents supporting the receipt and payment of funds as per the Resolution Plan. • Tested the related disclosures made in notes to the financial statements in respect of the implementation of the resolution plan. • Assessed managements estimate of recoverability. Contingent Liability Audit Procedure According to the information and explanations given to us and as confirmed by the Company, in view of the implementation of the resolution plan as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, all pending litigations relating to pre-CIRP period are deemed to be extinguished as at January 11, 2023, i.e. the date of implementation of the approved resolution plan (except bank guarantees as per approved resolution plan). Accordingly, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, excise duty, value added tax and goods and service tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute. The Audit addressed this Key Audit Matter by: (Refer Note No.25 to the Standalone Financial Statements.) • Assessing the adequacy of tax Provisions by reviewing correspondence with tax Authorities. • Discussing significant litigations and claims with the Companys Internal Legal Counsel. • Reviewing previous judgments made by relevant tax Authorities and opinions given by Companys advisors & • Assessing the reliability of the past estimates of the management. Our Audit Procedures did not identify any material exceptions

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (here in after referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive loss), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements as referred to in Note No.25- to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer Note.37 (n) to the Standalone Financial Statements);

(b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note.37 (n) to the Standalone Financial Statements), and

(c) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. (Refer Note.40 (b) to the Standalone Financial Statements)

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For SRSV & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.No. 015041S V. Rajeswaran Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 020881 Dated: May 30, 2024 UDIN NO: 24020881BKDHQT6405

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, during the year, the Company has once verified all the Property, Plant and Equipment and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of relevant records evidencing title/possession provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties comprising of land and buildings recorded as Property, Plant and Equipment, which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date, except the following (Refer Note No. 2 to the Standalone Financial Statements)

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company, indicate if in dispute Land and Building situated in Bye Pass Road, Avaniapuram Village, Madurai, Tamil Nadu 1,97,981 ACT India No 1995 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land and Building situated in Bye Pass Road, Meelavittan, Tuticorin, Tamilnadu 4,18,19,067 ACT India No 1995 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Kottapattu, Trichy, Tamil Nadu 3,03,149 ACT India No 1995 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land situated in Thattankulam Road, Madhavaram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 27,38,569 ACT India No 1995 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land situated in Palapathi Village, Mangulam Revenue, Arupukottai Taluk Virudhu Nagar, Kariapattu, Tamil Nadu 1,50,13,660 ACT India No 1994 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land situated in G N T Road, Ponniamman Medu, Madhavaram, Chennai 1,38,00,103 ACT India No 1996 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in 2nd Floor, No.73, South India House, Armenian Street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 4,38,000 South India Steel and Sugars Ltd No 1971 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land situated in Satharai and Keelacheri, Thiruvalur, Tamil Nadu 2,83,33,521 Tube Suppliers Ltd No 1975 There was a change in the name of the Company from Tube Suppliers Ltd to VRW Industries Ltd and was further merged with Tubes and Malleables Ltd. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in 1st Floor, No.73, South India House, Armenian Street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 55,93,101 Tubes and Malleables No 1959 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land and Building situated in Panruti taluk, Panikkankuppam Village, Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu 18,920 Tube Suppliers Ltd No 1979 There was a change in the name of the Company from Tube Suppliers Ltd to VRW Industries Ltd and was further merged with Tubes and Malleables Ltd. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land and Building situated in Villupuram Taluk, Thennamadevi Hamlet, Poothamedu Village, Tamilnadu 90,000 ACT India No 1995 The title deeds are in the names of erstwhile companies that merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Schemes of Amalgamation as approved by the Honble High Courts. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Land and Building situated in Keezhmampattu Village, Cuddalore, Tamilnadu 74,260 Tube Suppliers Ltd No 1973 There was a change in the name of the Company from Tube Suppliers Ltd to VRW Industries Ltd and was further merged with Tubes and Malleables Ltd. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Ground Floor, No.73, South India House, Armenian Street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 31,55,774 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1959 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in No.47, Rajaji Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 1,68,19,941 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1995 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in SIR R.N.M House, No.6,3-B, 3rd Floor, Lal Bazaar Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 11,66,438 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1982 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Flat No.8, 3rd Floor, No.5, Tara Road, Kolkata, West Bengal 1,04,000 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1985 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Flat No. 305A and 305B, Jayant Apartment, Opp Air Cargo Complex Sahar Mumbai, Maharashtra 7,36,938 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1988 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Flat No.612, 6th Floor, Tower-B, Plot No. 46/55, Road No.304, Vashi Village, Thane District, Mumbai, Maharashtra 15,56,250 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1997 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Rajgir Chambers, 2nd Floor, 11-15,12/14, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort Mumbai, Maharashtra 3,17,500 Sical India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1981 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company Building situated in Marine Tower-1, Rajavari Street, Vishakapatnam 4,21,635 South India Corporation (A) Ltd No 1995 There was a change in the name of the Company from South India Corporation [Agencies] Limited to Sical Logistics Limited in February, 2006. Name Change has not been effected in the books of the registering authority. This is to be preferred by the company

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) As per the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, physical verification of inventory was conducted once during the year and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The value of inventory as per the financial statements is Nil after considering the provision.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs Five crores, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. In respect of loans sanctioned during earlier years, the quarterly returns or statements have not been filed by the Company with the banks from the date of initiation of CIRP. (Refer Note No 12.1. to the Standalone Financial Statements).

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, during the year the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity as indicated below-

(A) To Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associates (Rs.in Lakhs)

To whom Type (Loan/Advance/ Guarantee/Security) Aggregate amount given during the year Balance Outstanding as at the Balance Sheet Date Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited Advances 200 257 Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited Corporate Guarantee 7,500 7,500

(B) To others not mentioned under(A) NIL

(b) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as the repayment terms are not stipulated, we are unable to comment on whether it is overdue for a period of more than 90 days.

(e) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, as the repayment terms are not stipulated, we are unable to comment on whether loans or advance in the nature of loan granted, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as follows:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

PARTICULARS All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans: -Repayable on Demand (A) - - - -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) a) Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited - - 200 TOTAL (A+B) - - 200 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities provided by the Company as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder, and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products/services manufactured/rendered by the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value-added tax, Goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as on March 31, 2024, for more than six months from the date they became payable except Rs.1,462 lakhs, which pertains to the period prior to CIRP Initiation date (10th March 2021). According to the information and explanations given to us and as confirmed by the Company, in view of the implementation of the resolution plan as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, except to the extent of payment to the stakeholders as per the approved Resolution Plan, the Company shall have no liability with respect to any claims relating in any manner to the period prior to CIRP initiation date/ Accordingly, all other pending litigations relating to pre-CIRP period are deemed to be extinguished as at January 11, 2023, i.e. the date of implementation of the approved resolution plan. There are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, excise duty, value added tax and goods and service tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024, on account of dispute.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as confirmed by the Company, in view of the implementation of the resolution plan as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, all pending litigations relating to pre-CIRP period are deemed to be extinguished as at January 11, 2023, i.e. the date of implementation of the approved resolution plan. Accordingly, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, excise duty, value added tax and goods and service tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has no transactions that has not been recorded in the books of account and no unrecorded income was disclosed or surrendered as income during the year in the Tax assessments under the Income Tax, 1961.

Accordingly, clause 3(viii) the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions till Jan 11, 2023. However, pursuant to the implementation of the resolution plan as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, the Company has started repayment in respect of loans from banks, financial institutions as per the approved Resolution Plan.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and having regard to the fact of implementation of resolution plan approved by NCLT is under process, we report that during the year, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any banks or financial institutions or any other lender. (Refer Note No.37(j) of the Standalone Financial Statements).

(c) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, no term loans were obtained during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 ix (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has taken funds from following entity on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount Involved (Rs in lakhs) Name of the subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation Nature of Transaction for which funds utilized Remarks, if any Advance Holding Company 200 Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited Subsidiary To meet the obligation of Subsidiary

(f) In our opinion. the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause3(xii) (a), xii(b) and xii(c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us ,the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit received up to the date of our audit report were considered by us.

xv. ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non - cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial activities or housing finance activities during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Based on the information and explanation provided by the Management of the Company, the Group does not have more than one CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and not in the immediately preceding financial year.

Financial Year Amount of Cash losses (Rs in Lakhs) 2023-24 (2,087)

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note.38 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, taking into consideration implementation of resolution plan till date and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to comply with the provisions of schedule VII read with section 135 of the Act. Therefore, clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements.

Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For SRSV & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.No. 015041S V. Rajeswaran Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 020881 Dated: May 30, 2024 UDIN NO: 24020881BKDHQT6405

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.