Sical Logistics Limited has informed the exchange regarding the notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting for financial year 2024-25, to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Sical Logistics Limited (Company)has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on January 16, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.01.2025)