Sical Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

128.01
(0.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:07:21 PM

Sical Logistics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Inter alia, to transact the following business: 1. Increase in authorised share capital of the Companyandconsequential amendment in the memorandum ofassociation of the Company. 2. Raising of funds by way of issuance ofequityshares offacevalueofY 10 eachthrough qualified institutions placement (QIP). 3. To constitutea Fund Raising Committee formanaging and dealing with all matters relating to fund raising and issuance ofeligible securities. 4. To consider and approve
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SICAL LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on that date and statement of cash flows for the half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record the limited review report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended. To considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
The board of directors of Sical Logistics Limited (Company) at its meeting held on September 03, 2024- 1. approved the notice of 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. approved and adopted the code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SICAL LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
SICAL LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results(standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Sical Logistics Limited has informed the stock exchange regarding the board meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SICAL LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to take on record the limited review report thereon. Sical Logistics Limited has informed the stock exchange regarding board meeting held on February 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

