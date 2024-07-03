iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Dart Express Ltd Share Price

6,800.05
(-0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:57 AM

  • Open6,831
  • Day's High6,866
  • 52 Wk High9,488.7
  • Prev. Close6,829.1
  • Day's Low6,683.25
  • 52 Wk Low 5,486.6
  • Turnover (lac)333.74
  • P/E59.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value653.56
  • EPS113.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,136.52
  • Div. Yield0.37
No Records Found

Blue Dart Express Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

6,831

Prev. Close

6,829.1

Turnover(Lac.)

333.74

Day's High

6,866

Day's Low

6,683.25

52 Week's High

9,488.7

52 Week's Low

5,486.6

Book Value

653.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,136.52

P/E

59.9

EPS

113.74

Divi. Yield

0.37

Blue Dart Express Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Blue Dart Express Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

30 Sep 2024|05:32 PM

Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.

Blue Dart Express Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 18.40%

Institutions: 18.39%

Non-Institutions: 6.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Dart Express Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.76

23.76

23.76

23.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,414.87

1,236.6

931.12

655.42

Net Worth

1,438.63

1,260.36

954.88

679.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,409.02

3,279.7

3,166.39

2,790.85

yoy growth (%)

34.43

3.57

13.45

4.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-589.76

-566.83

-574

-449.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

539.48

156.9

16.9

211.78

Depreciation

-168.66

-200.67

-152.8

-44.98

Tax paid

-127.09

-34.74

8.91

-69.68

Working capital

-172.12

175.86

-310.34

-64.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.43

3.57

13.45

4.1

Op profit growth

86.85

100.5

-27.7

-1.74

EBIT growth

198.79

284.54

-79.33

-4.4

Net profit growth

290.86

-351.52

-126.94

1.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,267.83

5,172.22

4,410.49

3,288.13

3,175.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,267.83

5,172.22

4,410.49

3,288.13

3,175.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

50.84

32.04

30.79

20.3

15.52

Blue Dart Express Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Dart Express Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sharad upasani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tushar Gunderia

Independent Director

Air Marshal M McMahon

Independent Director

Kavita Nair

Non Executive Director

R S Subramanian

Managing Director

Balfour Manuel

Non Executive Director

Florian Ulrich Bumberger

Non Executive Director

Sebastian Paebens

Independent Director

P K Apte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Dart Express Ltd

Summary

Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asias leading integrated air express carrier and premium logistics-services provider. It offers secured and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,000 locations in India. As a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Groups (DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding & DHL Supply Chain) Post - e-commerce - Parcel (PeP) division (DPDHL Group), the Company accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide through DHL, covering over 220 countries and territories and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.Presently, Blue Dart operates with its fleet of 6 Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft, two Boeing 737 aircraft (to be inducted soon), offering a payload of 500+ tonnes per night, a flotilla of 12,000+ vehicles, 2,347 facilities and 286 e-vehicles across 55,400+ locations in India.Over 12,500 passionate and trained Blue Darters work in perfect harmony to deliver over 35+ shipments every second. Blue Dart has 2,347 facilities / hubs / offices across India. It is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India.Started as a partnership firm in 1983 under the name Blue Dart Courier Service, the company was registered as a private limited company with the new name Blue Dart Express Pvt Ltd in 1990. The company was incorporated
Company FAQs

What is the Blue Dart Express Ltd share price today?

The Blue Dart Express Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6800.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Dart Express Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Dart Express Ltd is ₹16136.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Dart Express Ltd is 59.9 and 10.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Dart Express Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Dart Express Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Dart Express Ltd is ₹5486.6 and ₹9488.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Dart Express Ltd?

Blue Dart Express Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.28%, 3 Years at 1.91%, 1 Year at -7.85%, 6 Month at -16.65%, 3 Month at -20.28% and 1 Month at -8.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Dart Express Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Dart Express Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 18.39 %
Public - 6.61 %

