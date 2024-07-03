Summary

Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asias leading integrated air express carrier and premium logistics-services provider. It offers secured and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,000 locations in India. As a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Groups (DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding & DHL Supply Chain) Post - e-commerce - Parcel (PeP) division (DPDHL Group), the Company accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide through DHL, covering over 220 countries and territories and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.Presently, Blue Dart operates with its fleet of 6 Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft, two Boeing 737 aircraft (to be inducted soon), offering a payload of 500+ tonnes per night, a flotilla of 12,000+ vehicles, 2,347 facilities and 286 e-vehicles across 55,400+ locations in India.Over 12,500 passionate and trained Blue Darters work in perfect harmony to deliver over 35+ shipments every second. Blue Dart has 2,347 facilities / hubs / offices across India. It is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India.Started as a partnership firm in 1983 under the name Blue Dart Courier Service, the company was registered as a private limited company with the new name Blue Dart Express Pvt Ltd in 1990. The company was incorporated

Read More