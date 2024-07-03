Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹6,831
Prev. Close₹6,829.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹333.74
Day's High₹6,866
Day's Low₹6,683.25
52 Week's High₹9,488.7
52 Week's Low₹5,486.6
Book Value₹653.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,136.52
P/E59.9
EPS113.74
Divi. Yield0.37
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.76
23.76
23.76
23.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,414.87
1,236.6
931.12
655.42
Net Worth
1,438.63
1,260.36
954.88
679.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,409.02
3,279.7
3,166.39
2,790.85
yoy growth (%)
34.43
3.57
13.45
4.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-589.76
-566.83
-574
-449.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
539.48
156.9
16.9
211.78
Depreciation
-168.66
-200.67
-152.8
-44.98
Tax paid
-127.09
-34.74
8.91
-69.68
Working capital
-172.12
175.86
-310.34
-64.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.43
3.57
13.45
4.1
Op profit growth
86.85
100.5
-27.7
-1.74
EBIT growth
198.79
284.54
-79.33
-4.4
Net profit growth
290.86
-351.52
-126.94
1.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,267.83
5,172.22
4,410.49
3,288.13
3,175.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,267.83
5,172.22
4,410.49
3,288.13
3,175.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.84
32.04
30.79
20.3
15.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sharad upasani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tushar Gunderia
Independent Director
Air Marshal M McMahon
Independent Director
Kavita Nair
Non Executive Director
R S Subramanian
Managing Director
Balfour Manuel
Non Executive Director
Florian Ulrich Bumberger
Non Executive Director
Sebastian Paebens
Independent Director
P K Apte
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Dart Express Ltd
Summary
Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asias leading integrated air express carrier and premium logistics-services provider. It offers secured and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,000 locations in India. As a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Groups (DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding & DHL Supply Chain) Post - e-commerce - Parcel (PeP) division (DPDHL Group), the Company accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide through DHL, covering over 220 countries and territories and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.Presently, Blue Dart operates with its fleet of 6 Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft, two Boeing 737 aircraft (to be inducted soon), offering a payload of 500+ tonnes per night, a flotilla of 12,000+ vehicles, 2,347 facilities and 286 e-vehicles across 55,400+ locations in India.Over 12,500 passionate and trained Blue Darters work in perfect harmony to deliver over 35+ shipments every second. Blue Dart has 2,347 facilities / hubs / offices across India. It is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India.Started as a partnership firm in 1983 under the name Blue Dart Courier Service, the company was registered as a private limited company with the new name Blue Dart Express Pvt Ltd in 1990. The company was incorporated
Read More
The Blue Dart Express Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6800.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Dart Express Ltd is ₹16136.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Dart Express Ltd is 59.9 and 10.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Dart Express Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Dart Express Ltd is ₹5486.6 and ₹9488.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Dart Express Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.28%, 3 Years at 1.91%, 1 Year at -7.85%, 6 Month at -16.65%, 3 Month at -20.28% and 1 Month at -8.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.