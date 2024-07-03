Blue Dart Express Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,944.96
3,955.67
3,244.58
2,319.85
2,448.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,944.96
3,955.67
3,244.58
2,319.85
2,448.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.78
23.37
27.18
12.94
14.33
Total Income
3,984.74
3,979.04
3,271.76
2,332.79
2,463.16
Total Expenditure
3,318.13
3,217.41
2,572.54
1,907.73
2,131.1
PBIDT
666.61
761.63
699.22
425.06
332.06
Interest
58.7
51.93
67.33
85.17
87.82
PBDT
607.91
709.7
631.89
339.89
244.24
Depreciation
320.15
298.13
302.85
322.11
251.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
65.83
123.94
99.79
28.22
4.19
Deferred Tax
-1.3
-13.46
-15.99
-22.25
-0.64
Reported Profit After Tax
223.23
301.09
245.24
11.81
-11.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
223.23
301.09
245.24
11.81
-11.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-25.05
15.18
-59.92
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
223.23
301.09
270.29
-3.37
48.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
94.08
126.89
103.35
4.98
-4.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
250
0
0
Equity
23.73
23.73
23.73
23.73
23.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.89
19.25
21.55
18.32
13.55
PBDTM(%)
15.4
17.94
19.47
14.65
9.97
PATM(%)
5.65
7.61
7.55
0.5
-0.46
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.