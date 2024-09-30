Blue Dart Express Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
539.48
156.9
16.9
211.78
Depreciation
-168.66
-200.67
-152.8
-44.98
Tax paid
-127.09
-34.74
8.91
-69.68
Working capital
-172.12
175.86
-310.34
-64.28
Other operating items
Operating
71.61
97.35
-437.32
32.84
Capital expenditure
28.4
73.17
551.84
27.65
Free cash flow
100.01
170.53
114.52
60.49
Equity raised
1,210.1
1,118.85
1,195.52
983
Investing
57.32
150.07
0
0
Financing
439.72
506.25
241.09
498.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
29.65
Net in cash
1,807.15
1,945.7
1,551.13
1,571.43
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.Read More
