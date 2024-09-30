iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Dart Express Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,784.65
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Blue Dart Expres FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

539.48

156.9

16.9

211.78

Depreciation

-168.66

-200.67

-152.8

-44.98

Tax paid

-127.09

-34.74

8.91

-69.68

Working capital

-172.12

175.86

-310.34

-64.28

Other operating items

Operating

71.61

97.35

-437.32

32.84

Capital expenditure

28.4

73.17

551.84

27.65

Free cash flow

100.01

170.53

114.52

60.49

Equity raised

1,210.1

1,118.85

1,195.52

983

Investing

57.32

150.07

0

0

Financing

439.72

506.25

241.09

498.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

29.65

Net in cash

1,807.15

1,945.7

1,551.13

1,571.43

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

30 Sep 2024|05:32 PM

Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.

