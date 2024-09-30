Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.13
3.55
13.42
4.08
Op profit growth
45.68
44.73
34.98
2.79
EBIT growth
129.65
94.27
-44.71
-2.51
Net profit growth
275.41
-343.21
-128.92
3.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.66
20.87
14.93
12.54
EBIT margin
14.4
8.41
4.48
9.19
Net profit margin
8.66
3.09
-1.31
5.16
RoCE
31.35
17.61
14.32
27.1
RoNW
13.05
4.7
-2.04
7.52
RoA
4.71
1.62
-1.05
3.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
160.86
42.85
-17.62
60.9
Dividend per share
60
15
0
12.5
Cash EPS
-5.53
-138.13
-163.81
12.73
Book value per share
367.03
249.16
206.59
223.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.54
130.1
-123.33
62.01
P/CEPS
-1,235.39
-40.35
-13.26
296.54
P/B
18.64
22.37
10.51
16.87
EV/EBIDTA
16.61
20.43
11.4
24.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
20.49
Tax payout
-23.72
-22.92
-10.96
-33.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.43
58.06
54.63
51.04
Inventory days
2.76
3.26
2.77
2.99
Creditor days
-58.28
-63.86
-51.98
-47.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.3
-2.49
-1.21
-6.35
Net debt / equity
1.01
2.04
0.87
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
0.88
1.76
0.9
0.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.35
-22.17
-23.1
-20.88
Other costs
-59.97
-56.95
-61.96
-66.57
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.
