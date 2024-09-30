iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Dart Express Ltd Key Ratios

6,440.1
(0.58%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.13

3.55

13.42

4.08

Op profit growth

45.68

44.73

34.98

2.79

EBIT growth

129.65

94.27

-44.71

-2.51

Net profit growth

275.41

-343.21

-128.92

3.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.66

20.87

14.93

12.54

EBIT margin

14.4

8.41

4.48

9.19

Net profit margin

8.66

3.09

-1.31

5.16

RoCE

31.35

17.61

14.32

27.1

RoNW

13.05

4.7

-2.04

7.52

RoA

4.71

1.62

-1.05

3.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

160.86

42.85

-17.62

60.9

Dividend per share

60

15

0

12.5

Cash EPS

-5.53

-138.13

-163.81

12.73

Book value per share

367.03

249.16

206.59

223.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

42.54

130.1

-123.33

62.01

P/CEPS

-1,235.39

-40.35

-13.26

296.54

P/B

18.64

22.37

10.51

16.87

EV/EBIDTA

16.61

20.43

11.4

24.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

20.49

Tax payout

-23.72

-22.92

-10.96

-33.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

45.43

58.06

54.63

51.04

Inventory days

2.76

3.26

2.77

2.99

Creditor days

-58.28

-63.86

-51.98

-47.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.3

-2.49

-1.21

-6.35

Net debt / equity

1.01

2.04

0.87

0.35

Net debt / op. profit

0.88

1.76

0.9

0.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.35

-22.17

-23.1

-20.88

Other costs

-59.97

-56.95

-61.96

-66.57

