Blue Dart Express Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,267.83
5,172.22
4,410.49
3,288.13
3,175.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,267.83
5,172.22
4,410.49
3,288.13
3,175.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.84
32.04
30.79
20.3
15.52
Total Income
5,318.67
5,204.26
4,441.28
3,308.43
3,190.65
Total Expenditure
4,415.05
4,234.73
3,446.65
2,627.69
2,765.06
PBIDT
903.62
969.53
994.63
680.74
425.59
Interest
78.06
66.85
86.97
110.95
117.38
PBDT
825.56
902.68
907.66
569.79
308.21
Depreciation
432.86
394.48
395.37
430
347.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
87.91
147.13
137.35
54.02
12.83
Deferred Tax
3.78
-9.46
-7.27
-16.04
-10.09
Reported Profit After Tax
301.01
370.53
382.21
101.81
-41.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
301.01
370.53
382.21
101.81
-41.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-26.31
-15.86
-51.28
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
301.01
370.53
408.52
117.67
9.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
126.86
156.16
161.08
42.91
-17.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
250
300
600
150
0
Equity
23.73
23.73
23.73
23.73
23.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.15
18.74
22.55
20.7
13.4
PBDTM(%)
15.67
17.45
20.57
17.32
9.7
PATM(%)
5.71
7.16
8.66
3.09
-1.31
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.Read More
