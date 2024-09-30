iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Dart Express Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,781.95
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:52 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,409.02

3,279.7

3,166.39

2,790.85

yoy growth (%)

34.43

3.57

13.45

4.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-589.76

-566.83

-574

-449.85

As % of sales

13.37

17.28

18.12

16.11

Other costs

-3,115.49

-2,336.24

-2,404.55

-2,081.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.66

71.23

75.93

74.57

Operating profit

703.77

376.63

187.84

259.81

OPM

15.96

11.48

5.93

9.3

Depreciation

-168.66

-200.67

-152.8

-44.98

Interest expense

-24.1

-31.72

-32.14

-25.59

Other income

28.47

12.66

14.01

22.54

Profit before tax

539.48

156.9

16.9

211.78

Taxes

-127.09

-34.74

8.91

-69.68

Tax rate

-23.55

-22.14

52.69

-32.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

412.39

122.16

25.81

142.1

Exceptional items

-35.95

-25.85

-64.11

0

Net profit

376.44

96.31

-38.29

142.1

yoy growth (%)

290.86

-351.52

-126.94

1.81

NPM

8.53

2.93

-1.2

5.09

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

30 Sep 2024|05:32 PM

Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

