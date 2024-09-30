Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,409.02
3,279.7
3,166.39
2,790.85
yoy growth (%)
34.43
3.57
13.45
4.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-589.76
-566.83
-574
-449.85
As % of sales
13.37
17.28
18.12
16.11
Other costs
-3,115.49
-2,336.24
-2,404.55
-2,081.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.66
71.23
75.93
74.57
Operating profit
703.77
376.63
187.84
259.81
OPM
15.96
11.48
5.93
9.3
Depreciation
-168.66
-200.67
-152.8
-44.98
Interest expense
-24.1
-31.72
-32.14
-25.59
Other income
28.47
12.66
14.01
22.54
Profit before tax
539.48
156.9
16.9
211.78
Taxes
-127.09
-34.74
8.91
-69.68
Tax rate
-23.55
-22.14
52.69
-32.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
412.39
122.16
25.81
142.1
Exceptional items
-35.95
-25.85
-64.11
0
Net profit
376.44
96.31
-38.29
142.1
yoy growth (%)
290.86
-351.52
-126.94
1.81
NPM
8.53
2.93
-1.2
5.09
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.Read More
