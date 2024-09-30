iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Dart Express Ltd Balance Sheet

6,350.7
(-3.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.76

23.76

23.76

23.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,414.87

1,236.6

931.12

655.42

Net Worth

1,438.63

1,260.36

954.88

679.18

Minority Interest

Debt

279.09

260.13

248.47

431.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,717.72

1,520.49

1,203.35

1,110.43

Fixed Assets

543.59

508.58

450.56

497.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

451.34

314.95

351.45

294.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

37.68

33.58

30.99

28.36

Networking Capital

519.32

568.62

187.45

-17.47

Inventories

8.6

7.84

7.01

5.82

Inventory Days

0.58

0.64

Sundry Debtors

668.32

635

578.78

514.91

Debtor Days

47.91

57.3

Other Current Assets

699.62

738.35

431.83

187.98

Sundry Creditors

-561.08

-550.19

-587.61

-513.07

Creditor Days

48.64

57.09

Other Current Liabilities

-296.14

-262.38

-242.56

-213.12

Cash

165.79

94.76

182.9

307.73

Total Assets

1,717.72

1,520.49

1,203.35

1,110.43

Blue Dart Expres : related Articles

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

30 Sep 2024|05:32 PM

Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.

Read More

