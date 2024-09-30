Blue Dart Express Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.76
23.76
23.76
23.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,414.87
1,236.6
931.12
655.42
Net Worth
1,438.63
1,260.36
954.88
679.18
Minority Interest
Debt
279.09
260.13
248.47
431.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,717.72
1,520.49
1,203.35
1,110.43
Fixed Assets
543.59
508.58
450.56
497.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
451.34
314.95
351.45
294.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
37.68
33.58
30.99
28.36
Networking Capital
519.32
568.62
187.45
-17.47
Inventories
8.6
7.84
7.01
5.82
Inventory Days
0.58
0.64
Sundry Debtors
668.32
635
578.78
514.91
Debtor Days
47.91
57.3
Other Current Assets
699.62
738.35
431.83
187.98
Sundry Creditors
-561.08
-550.19
-587.61
-513.07
Creditor Days
48.64
57.09
Other Current Liabilities
-296.14
-262.38
-242.56
-213.12
Cash
165.79
94.76
182.9
307.73
Total Assets
1,717.72
1,520.49
1,203.35
1,110.43
Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.