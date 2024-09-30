iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Dart Express Ltd Dividend

Blue Dart Expres CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 May 202412 Jul 2024-25250Final
Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 02, 2024, which commenced at 2.45 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m., the Board of Directors considered and approved inter-alia, the following matters: Recommended the payment of Dividend of Rs. 25/- per share. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 13, 2024 to Friday, July 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

Blue Dart to implement general price increase effective January 1

30 Sep 2024|05:32 PM

Blue Dart Express's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, stated that the company is well-positioned to seize new possibilities.

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

