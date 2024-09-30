Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 19 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The date of the Board Meeting as scheduled is being informed to the Stock Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended. Please note that in terms of our letter dated June 21 2024 and pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window of the Company would continue to remain closed till July 21 2024. This is for your information. Kindly take it on record. The aforesaid intimation is being posted on website of the Company i.e. www.bluedart.com. As per attachment Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the Regulations), please find enclosed herewith, Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said results, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Friday, July 19, 2024 which commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Blue Dart Centre, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 099. We also enclose herewith copy of the Press Release published by the Company in this regard. Kindly take the above on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 02 2024 at 2.45 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and consideration of dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The date of the Board Meeting as scheduled is being informed to the Stock Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. Please note that in terms of our letter dated March 20 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window of the Company would continue to remain closed till May 04 2024. This is for your information. Kindly take it on record. The aforesaid intimation is being posted on website of the Company i.e www.bluedart.com. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 02, 2024, which commenced at 2.45 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m., the Board of Directors considered and approved inter-alia, the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with Standalone and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended as on that date and Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Standalone & Consolidated) as on March 31, 2024. The Audited Financial Results alongwith the Auditors Report approved by the Board pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith. 2. Recommended the payment of Dividend of Rs. 25/- per share. 3. The Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on July 19, 2024. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)

