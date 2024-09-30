Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 02, 2024, which commenced at 2.45 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m., the Board of Directors considered and approved inter-alia, the following matters: The Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on July 19, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 13, 2024 to Friday, July 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend Annual Report 2023-24 and Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Minutes of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)