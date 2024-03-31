<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Blue Dart Express Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit , total comprehensive income , its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter Auditor’s Response Revenue Recognition Undelivered shipments at year end Principal audit procedures performed: The Company enters into contracts with customers for providing logistics services and recognises revenue in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (as described in note 25 of the stand-alone Ind AS financial statements). We assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. As at the year end, for undelivered shipments where performance obligation is satisfied over time, revenue recognised for the completed performance obligations is dependent on the transaction price allocated to the identified performance obligation and determination of stage of completion. We understood Management’s internal controls over the revenue process, including determination of stage of completion and measurement of revenue for recognition based on performance obligations been designed in line with the Company’s accounting policies. We tested relevant internal controls, including IT controls over the revenue process, including measurement of revenue for recognition based on performance obligations satisfied over time and for determination of stage completion. The process of allocation of transaction price to the identified performance obligation and determination of the stage of completion as at the period end is dependent on relevant internal controls including IT controls in certain operational systems and involves higher management judgement and estimates. We assessed and tested the Management’s estimation process on allocation of transaction price to the identified performance obligation and for determination of stage of completion at the period ends. We performed test of details for the selected sample of revenue transactions during the year and verified the same with the underlying supporting documentation / evidence.

Key audit matter Auditor’s Response Revenue Recognition Undelivered shipments at year end Principal audit procedures performed: Considering the involvement of management judgement and estimates for revenue recognised based on performance obligations satisfied over time, the same is identified as key audit matter. We selected samples, for revenue recognised for the completed performance obligations in respect of undelivered shipments as the year end. at For the selected samples, we verified the underlying documents including proof of service delivery for services completed subsequent to the year end and tested the working for allocation of transaction price to the specific completed performance obligation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director’s report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance income, cashflowsand changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Company’s Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeingtheCompany’sfinancialreporting . process

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basisfor our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. audit in order to Obtainanunderstandingofinternal financial design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements effectiveness of such controls. inplace and the operating

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except in relation to complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48 to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48 to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 42 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except that no audit trail has been enabled at the database level for all accounting softwares, to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting softwares for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31st March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration Number: 117366W/W-100018)

Sampada S Narvankar (Partner) (Membership Number: 102911) (UDIN : 24102911BKEWSG4566)

Place: Mumbai Date: May 02, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")>

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Blue Dart Express Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration Number: 117366W/W-100018)

Sampada S Narvankar (Partner) (Membership Number: 102911) (UDIN : 24102911BKEWSG4566)

Place: Mumbai Date: May 02, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our Report of even date on financial statements of Blue Dart Express Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable. iii. (a) The Company has provided loans and stood guarantee during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Comfort Letter ( Lakhs) Loans ( Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 1,000 Nil - Subsidiary Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2024 14,500 42,750 - Subsidiary

(b) The guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) None of the loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable. iv. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets. B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work in progress and right-of-use assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, and right-of-use assets at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on

(Referred to in paragraph 2, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our Report of even date on financial statements of Blue Dart Express Limited) vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. vii. In respect of statutory dues: (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there has been delay in few cases. We have been informed that the provisions of the sales tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (in Lakhs)* Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Madhya Tax, Interest and Penalty Tax, The Hon’ble High Court of Kerala M.P. Financial Years 2011- 12 to 2013-14 Financial Year 2,121 36 Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Interest and Penalty Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal 2015-16 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Maharashtra Financial Year 2018-19 3 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, West Bengal Financial Year 2017-18 204 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Madhya Pradesh Financial Year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 369

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (in Lakhs)* GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Bihar Financial Year 2017-18 59 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Karnataka Financial Year 2017-18 218 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Odisha Financial Year 2017-18 45 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Tamil Nadu Financial Year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 126 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Puducherry Financial Year 2017-18 3 GST Act (CGST Act, IGST Act & respective State GST Act) Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate Authority, Delhi Financial Year 2017-18 509

*These amounts include interest and penalty as per the orders. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of

(Referred to in paragraph 2, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our Report of even date on financial statements of Blue Dart Express Limited) the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not made any investment in or given any new loan or advances to any of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (Also refer Note 47 to the standalone Financial Statement) (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. The fraud incident identified by management as stated in note 47 to the communicated by us to Audit Committee under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act. Final response is awaited.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report and provided to us, when performing our audit. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024 and the final of the internal audit reports where issued after the balance sheet date covering the period upto March 31, 2024 for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans in FormADT-4asprescribedunder rule13 and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet date statementshasbeen as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(Referred to in paragraph 2, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our Report of even date on financial statements of Blue Dart Express Limited) to which reporting under CARO is applicable, and based on the identification of matters of qualifications or adverse remarks in those CARO reports by us, we report that us the auditors of such companies we have not reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO report.

xxi. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by us for the subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company,

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration Number: 117366W/W-100018)

Sampada S Narvankar (Partner) (Membership Number: 102911) (UDIN : 24102911BKEWSG4566)