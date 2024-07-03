iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amiable Logistics India Ltd Share Price

90
(3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:27:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90
  • Day's High90
  • 52 Wk High102.95
  • Prev. Close87
  • Day's Low90
  • 52 Wk Low 60.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E11.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.09
  • EPS7.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amiable Logistics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

90

Prev. Close

87

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

90

Day's Low

90

52 Week's High

102.95

52 Week's Low

60.5

Book Value

47.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.73

P/E

11.34

EPS

7.67

Divi. Yield

0

Amiable Logistics India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Amiable Logistics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Amiable Logistics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.07%

Non-Promoter- 29.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amiable Logistics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.75

1.75

1.21

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.48

5.14

0.53

1.01

Net Worth

8.23

6.89

1.74

1.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Amiable Logistics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amiable Logistics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lalit Lakhamshi Mange

Executive Director

Kishor Laxmidas Mange

Executive Director

Mohanlal Karsandas Nanda

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mukesh Jethmal Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Trupti Rajesh Gada

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jaldeep Ramniklal Shah

Company Secretary

Mansi Nirav Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amiable Logistics India Ltd

Summary

Amiable Logistics India Limited was originally incorporated as HSAM Clearing Services Private Limited on December 02, 2002 under Companies Act, 1956 at ROC, Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Ami Clearing & Forwarding Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated March 01, 2004. Further, status of the Company converted to Public Limited with the name Amiable Logistics (India) Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated April 25, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Led by the Promoter, Mr. Lalit Lakhamshi Mange, the Company is into the business of providing services to importers and exporters for smooth clearance of all kind of imports and exports by air and sea as a Clearing and Forwarding Agent and Customs House Broker. Their services include import export consultancy, international freight forwarding, recovery of all type of claims including custom & insurance, warehousing, and transportation through air, road and sea.The Company initially started the work as custom clearance broker and then swiftly moved across domains, geographies and industries to offer a gamut of services for the logistics industry. It offer customers, transport management services and also freight related services. It provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Transportation, Multi-modal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate their custo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amiable Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The Amiable Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amiable Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is ₹15.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amiable Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is 11.34 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amiable Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amiable Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is ₹60.5 and ₹102.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amiable Logistics India Ltd?

Amiable Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -13.92%, 1 Year at 2.35%, 6 Month at 2.11%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 27.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amiable Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Amiable Logistics India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.