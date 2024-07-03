Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹90
Prev. Close₹87
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹90
Day's Low₹90
52 Week's High₹102.95
52 Week's Low₹60.5
Book Value₹47.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.73
P/E11.34
EPS7.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.75
1.75
1.21
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.48
5.14
0.53
1.01
Net Worth
8.23
6.89
1.74
1.21
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lalit Lakhamshi Mange
Executive Director
Kishor Laxmidas Mange
Executive Director
Mohanlal Karsandas Nanda
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mukesh Jethmal Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Trupti Rajesh Gada
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jaldeep Ramniklal Shah
Company Secretary
Mansi Nirav Gandhi
Reports by Amiable Logistics India Ltd
Summary
Amiable Logistics India Limited was originally incorporated as HSAM Clearing Services Private Limited on December 02, 2002 under Companies Act, 1956 at ROC, Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Ami Clearing & Forwarding Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated March 01, 2004. Further, status of the Company converted to Public Limited with the name Amiable Logistics (India) Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated April 25, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Led by the Promoter, Mr. Lalit Lakhamshi Mange, the Company is into the business of providing services to importers and exporters for smooth clearance of all kind of imports and exports by air and sea as a Clearing and Forwarding Agent and Customs House Broker. Their services include import export consultancy, international freight forwarding, recovery of all type of claims including custom & insurance, warehousing, and transportation through air, road and sea.The Company initially started the work as custom clearance broker and then swiftly moved across domains, geographies and industries to offer a gamut of services for the logistics industry. It offer customers, transport management services and also freight related services. It provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Transportation, Multi-modal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate their custo
Read More
The Amiable Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is ₹15.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is 11.34 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amiable Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amiable Logistics India Ltd is ₹60.5 and ₹102.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amiable Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -13.92%, 1 Year at 2.35%, 6 Month at 2.11%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 27.75%.
