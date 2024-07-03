Amiable Logistics India Ltd Summary

Amiable Logistics India Limited was originally incorporated as HSAM Clearing Services Private Limited on December 02, 2002 under Companies Act, 1956 at ROC, Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Ami Clearing & Forwarding Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated March 01, 2004. Further, status of the Company converted to Public Limited with the name Amiable Logistics (India) Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated April 25, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Led by the Promoter, Mr. Lalit Lakhamshi Mange, the Company is into the business of providing services to importers and exporters for smooth clearance of all kind of imports and exports by air and sea as a Clearing and Forwarding Agent and Customs House Broker. Their services include import export consultancy, international freight forwarding, recovery of all type of claims including custom & insurance, warehousing, and transportation through air, road and sea.The Company initially started the work as custom clearance broker and then swiftly moved across domains, geographies and industries to offer a gamut of services for the logistics industry. It offer customers, transport management services and also freight related services. It provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight & Air freight), Custom Clearance, Warehousing, Transportation, Multi-modal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate their customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. It enables Indian Customs to enhance and streamline cargo security through close cooperation with the principle stakeholders of the international supply chain viz. importers, exporters, logistics providers, custodians or terminal operators, custom brokers and warehouse operators.The Company strength lies in an extensive communication network covering like Mumbai, JNPT, Ahmedabad, Mundra, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata & others supported by a strong fleet of fast and adequate transportation facilities. In addition, it has developed strong relationships with trade community through its prompt and efficient services. It is also specialist in Door-to-Door services.The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 4.37 crore through Fresh Issue.