Amiable Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 15-Mar-2024 Amiable Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 15, 2024 Amiable Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 12-Mar-2024 to 15-Mar-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/03/2024) Amiable Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Amiable Logistics (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 15, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024)