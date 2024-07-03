Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹22.61
Prev. Close₹22.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.03
Day's High₹22.89
Day's Low₹21.31
52 Week's High₹28.97
52 Week's Low₹17.83
Book Value₹18.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)149.09
P/E23.44
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.59
64.95
36.04
26.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.74
52.74
81.22
90.58
Net Worth
119.33
117.69
117.26
116.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
234.01
212.24
347.4
423.67
yoy growth (%)
10.25
-38.9
-18
-6.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.82
-11.33
-18.79
-28.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.23
0.27
3.26
10.71
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-3.9
-4.74
Tax paid
0.04
-0.21
-2.09
-2.48
Working capital
-11.3
-0.91
0.6
7.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.25
-38.9
-18
-6.66
Op profit growth
36.89
-36.23
-53.42
-3.68
EBIT growth
-3.59
-26.22
-40.54
-3.75
Net profit growth
4,039.7
-99.48
30.57
4.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
421.96
450.12
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
421.96
450.12
Other Operating Income
1.72
3.83
Other Income
5.29
4.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Asgar S Patel
Independent Director
Farukh S Wadia
Non Executive Director
Hari Nair
Non Executive Director
Ramakant Kadam
Executive Director
Mahesh Fogla
Independent Director
Bindiya Raichura
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avinash Paul Raj.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Syed K Husain
Whole-time Director
Vikas Porwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
Summary
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. (Formerly Patel Roadways Ltd) is a part of multifaceted group House of Patels. The Company was promoted by Asgar S Patel in 1959. Presently, the Company is engaged into Air Cargo Consolidation business under the division- Patel Airfreight which offers transportation of high-density cargo by air and surface within India as well as International. With 89 branches across the country, it offers specialised services. Additionally, it also offers import consolidation services.The Company diversified into exports of seafood, leather goods, granite, garments, engineering goods and medical equipment. A public issue was made in 1994 to increase the fleet of trucks from 66 to 166 and to purchase 18 LCVs to enable it to cater to bulk items such as newsprint and commodities. Clockwise Cargo, a division of PRL offers time-bound, precision delivery systems, from the doorstep of the consigner to the doorstep of the consignee, has posted a 100% growth. Corporate Logistics, the second division of the company, offers a total distribution package to large corporate houses. The services offered include collection of goods at the manufacturing site, warehousing facilities, total inventory control and deliveries to retail outlets throughout the country. The Company achieved in computerizing a large portion of its network as well as introducing a state-of-the-art track and trace system for improving overall efficiencies. It had a new creation with the merger of the tw
The Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is ₹149.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is 23.44 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is ₹17.83 and ₹28.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.78%, 3 Years at 11.85%, 1 Year at 8.60%, 6 Month at -1.09%, 3 Month at 1.44% and 1 Month at -7.53%.
