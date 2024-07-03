iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Share Price

21.42
(-5.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.61
  • Day's High22.89
  • 52 Wk High28.97
  • Prev. Close22.61
  • Day's Low21.31
  • 52 Wk Low 17.83
  • Turnover (lac)39.03
  • P/E23.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.95
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)149.09
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

22.61

Prev. Close

22.61

Turnover(Lac.)

39.03

Day's High

22.89

Day's Low

21.31

52 Week's High

28.97

52 Week's Low

17.83

Book Value

18.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

149.09

P/E

23.44

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0.41

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.96%

Foreign: 14.96%

Indian: 22.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 62.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.59

64.95

36.04

26.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.74

52.74

81.22

90.58

Net Worth

119.33

117.69

117.26

116.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

234.01

212.24

347.4

423.67

yoy growth (%)

10.25

-38.9

-18

-6.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.82

-11.33

-18.79

-28.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.23

0.27

3.26

10.71

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-3.9

-4.74

Tax paid

0.04

-0.21

-2.09

-2.48

Working capital

-11.3

-0.91

0.6

7.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.25

-38.9

-18

-6.66

Op profit growth

36.89

-36.23

-53.42

-3.68

EBIT growth

-3.59

-26.22

-40.54

-3.75

Net profit growth

4,039.7

-99.48

30.57

4.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

421.96

450.12

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

421.96

450.12

Other Operating Income

1.72

3.83

Other Income

5.29

4.78

View Annually Results

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Asgar S Patel

Independent Director

Farukh S Wadia

Non Executive Director

Hari Nair

Non Executive Director

Ramakant Kadam

Executive Director

Mahesh Fogla

Independent Director

Bindiya Raichura

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avinash Paul Raj.

Chairman & Independent Directo

Syed K Husain

Whole-time Director

Vikas Porwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

Summary

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. (Formerly Patel Roadways Ltd) is a part of multifaceted group House of Patels. The Company was promoted by Asgar S Patel in 1959. Presently, the Company is engaged into Air Cargo Consolidation business under the division- Patel Airfreight which offers transportation of high-density cargo by air and surface within India as well as International. With 89 branches across the country, it offers specialised services. Additionally, it also offers import consolidation services.The Company diversified into exports of seafood, leather goods, granite, garments, engineering goods and medical equipment. A public issue was made in 1994 to increase the fleet of trucks from 66 to 166 and to purchase 18 LCVs to enable it to cater to bulk items such as newsprint and commodities. Clockwise Cargo, a division of PRL offers time-bound, precision delivery systems, from the doorstep of the consigner to the doorstep of the consignee, has posted a 100% growth. Corporate Logistics, the second division of the company, offers a total distribution package to large corporate houses. The services offered include collection of goods at the manufacturing site, warehousing facilities, total inventory control and deliveries to retail outlets throughout the country. The Company achieved in computerizing a large portion of its network as well as introducing a state-of-the-art track and trace system for improving overall efficiencies. It had a new creation with the merger of the tw
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is ₹149.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is 23.44 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is ₹17.83 and ₹28.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd?

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.78%, 3 Years at 11.85%, 1 Year at 8.60%, 6 Month at -1.09%, 3 Month at 1.44% and 1 Month at -7.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.56 %
Institutions - 0.42 %
Public - 62.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.