Summary

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. (Formerly Patel Roadways Ltd) is a part of multifaceted group House of Patels. The Company was promoted by Asgar S Patel in 1959. Presently, the Company is engaged into Air Cargo Consolidation business under the division- Patel Airfreight which offers transportation of high-density cargo by air and surface within India as well as International. With 89 branches across the country, it offers specialised services. Additionally, it also offers import consolidation services.The Company diversified into exports of seafood, leather goods, granite, garments, engineering goods and medical equipment. A public issue was made in 1994 to increase the fleet of trucks from 66 to 166 and to purchase 18 LCVs to enable it to cater to bulk items such as newsprint and commodities. Clockwise Cargo, a division of PRL offers time-bound, precision delivery systems, from the doorstep of the consigner to the doorstep of the consignee, has posted a 100% growth. Corporate Logistics, the second division of the company, offers a total distribution package to large corporate houses. The services offered include collection of goods at the manufacturing site, warehousing facilities, total inventory control and deliveries to retail outlets throughout the country. The Company achieved in computerizing a large portion of its network as well as introducing a state-of-the-art track and trace system for improving overall efficiencies. It had a new creation with the merger of the tw

