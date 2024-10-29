Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 29th October, 2024, have inter alia approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations We wished to inform you that based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, The Board of Directors of the company have today by way of circular resolution approved the appointment of. Mr. Kannan Rajarathnam (DIN: 10697659) as a director in the category of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company and Mr. Farukh Soli Wadia (DIN: 00097162) as a Director in Category of Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company with effect from 24th October, 2024 subject to shareholders approval by way of Special Resolution in compliance with regulation 17(1C) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations we wished to inform that based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, The Board of Director of the company have to today i.e. 24th October, 2024 by way of circular resolution approved the appointment of Mr. Kannan Rajarathnam (DIN: 10697659) as a director in the category of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company and Mr. Farukh Soli Wadia (DIN: 00097162) as a Director in the Category of Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company with effect from 24th October, 2024 subject to the shareholders approval in compliance with regulation 17(1C) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. Read less..

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Right Issue Committee of Board of Directors is proposed to be held on Thursday 05th September 2024 inter alia to approve Letter of Offer of the Rights Issue. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Right Issue Committee of Board of Directors is proposed to be held on Wednesday 28th August 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. We wish to inform you that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 28th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the proposed Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 will be held on 01st August 2024 inter alia 1. To consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with permission of Chairman of the meeting. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 01st August, 2024, have inter alia approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Financial Result. The said Results have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Thursday, 01 August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 15th July 2024 at 11:30 a.m. inter alia 1. To consider and adopt Notice and Draft Annual Report of the 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. 2. To transact any other matter with permission of the board. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 15th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on 02nd July 2024. The Board of Directors of the company have today i.e. on 04th July 2024 by way of circular resolution approved the appointment of Mr. Ramakant Krishnajirao Kadam (DIN: 03575629) as Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company subject to the approval of members of the company by passing Ordinary Resolution.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 16 Apr 2024

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on 08th May 2024 at 03:00 p.m. inter alia. 1. To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of the Company for the Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of the dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 if any. 3. Any other matter with permission of Chairman of the meeting. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 16/04/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 08th May, 2024, have inter alia approved the following matters: Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with report of the Auditors thereon. Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24: The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Re. 10 each (1%) for the financial year 2023-24. The Dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting will be paid/ dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration. Pursuant to the Regulation 30, 33 and 52 (4) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby submit the following results. These results have been approved by the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e 08th May, 2024: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and year ended 0n 31st Marc, 2024 along with the report of thew Auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Inter alia, to discuss the following agenda, including but not limited to: 1. To consider, take on record and adopt the Draft Letter of Offer in relation to Right Issue of the Company. 2. Any other matter with permission of Chairman of the meeting.

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that board of directors of the company vide resolution passed by circulation dated 08th March, 2024 have accorded their consent to shift the registered office of the company from Patel House, 5th Floor, Plot Number 48, Gazdar Bandh, North Avenue Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai 400054 to Patel House, Ground Floor, Plot Number 48, Gazdar Bandh, North Avenue Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai 400054 with effect from 08th March, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024