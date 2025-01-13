Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.59
64.95
36.04
26.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.74
52.74
81.22
90.58
Net Worth
119.33
117.69
117.26
116.62
Minority Interest
Debt
24.12
31.26
47.98
61.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.91
1.93
2.38
2.3
Total Liabilities
145.36
150.88
167.62
180.64
Fixed Assets
48.56
55.25
57.04
53.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.72
5.19
5.91
9.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
59.72
66.29
83
94.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
90.76
73.86
64.34
71.91
Debtor Days
100.35
123.66
Other Current Assets
15.65
13.69
30.08
32.01
Sundry Creditors
-16.65
-10.93
-4.27
-1.89
Creditor Days
6.66
3.25
Other Current Liabilities
-30.04
-10.33
-7.15
-7.77
Cash
32.35
24.16
21.67
23.08
Total Assets
145.35
150.89
167.62
180.64
