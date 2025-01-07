iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.42
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

234.01

212.24

347.4

423.67

yoy growth (%)

10.25

-38.9

-18

-6.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.82

-11.33

-18.79

-28.48

As % of sales

4.62

5.34

5.41

6.72

Other costs

-216.12

-195.74

-320.51

-377.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

92.35

92.22

92.25

89.17

Operating profit

7.06

5.16

8.09

17.37

OPM

3.01

2.43

2.32

4.1

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-3.9

-4.74

Interest expense

-5.34

-7.58

-7.38

-7.2

Other income

3.14

5.05

6.46

5.29

Profit before tax

2.23

0.27

3.26

10.71

Taxes

0.04

-0.21

-2.09

-2.48

Tax rate

1.83

-79.79

-64.23

-23.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.27

0.05

1.16

8.22

Exceptional items

0

0

9.57

0

Net profit

2.27

0.05

10.74

8.22

yoy growth (%)

4,039.7

-99.48

30.57

4.49

NPM

0.97

0.02

3.09

1.94

