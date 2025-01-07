Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
234.01
212.24
347.4
423.67
yoy growth (%)
10.25
-38.9
-18
-6.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.82
-11.33
-18.79
-28.48
As % of sales
4.62
5.34
5.41
6.72
Other costs
-216.12
-195.74
-320.51
-377.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
92.35
92.22
92.25
89.17
Operating profit
7.06
5.16
8.09
17.37
OPM
3.01
2.43
2.32
4.1
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-3.9
-4.74
Interest expense
-5.34
-7.58
-7.38
-7.2
Other income
3.14
5.05
6.46
5.29
Profit before tax
2.23
0.27
3.26
10.71
Taxes
0.04
-0.21
-2.09
-2.48
Tax rate
1.83
-79.79
-64.23
-23.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.27
0.05
1.16
8.22
Exceptional items
0
0
9.57
0
Net profit
2.27
0.05
10.74
8.22
yoy growth (%)
4,039.7
-99.48
30.57
4.49
NPM
0.97
0.02
3.09
1.94
