|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.66
Op profit growth
-3.97
EBIT growth
-4.05
Net profit growth
3.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.08
3.97
EBIT margin
4.21
4.09
Net profit margin
1.92
1.73
RoCE
9.44
RoNW
1.68
RoA
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.93
4.95
Dividend per share
0.75
0.5
Cash EPS
2.05
2.29
Book value per share
77.02
72.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.09
7.95
P/CEPS
12.23
17.19
P/B
0.32
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
6.33
7.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.38
-24.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.05
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-6.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.47
-2.27
Net debt / equity
0.4
0.37
Net debt / op. profit
2.97
2.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-6.72
-6.16
Other costs
-89.18
-89.86
