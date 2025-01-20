iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

20.63
(1.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:09:46 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.66

Op profit growth

-3.97

EBIT growth

-4.05

Net profit growth

3.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.08

3.97

EBIT margin

4.21

4.09

Net profit margin

1.92

1.73

RoCE

9.44

RoNW

1.68

RoA

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.93

4.95

Dividend per share

0.75

0.5

Cash EPS

2.05

2.29

Book value per share

77.02

72.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.09

7.95

P/CEPS

12.23

17.19

P/B

0.32

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

6.33

7.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.38

-24.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

82.05

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-6.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.47

-2.27

Net debt / equity

0.4

0.37

Net debt / op. profit

2.97

2.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-6.72

-6.16

Other costs

-89.18

-89.86

