Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.1
(-6.68%)
Jan 6, 2025

Patel Integrated FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.23

0.27

3.26

10.71

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-3.9

-4.74

Tax paid

0.04

-0.21

-2.09

-2.48

Working capital

-11.3

-0.91

0.6

7.75

Other operating items

Operating

-11.65

-3.21

-2.12

11.22

Capital expenditure

5.06

4.17

-18.69

8.91

Free cash flow

-6.58

0.95

-20.81

20.13

Equity raised

179.52

202.51

202.64

202.7

Investing

-3.48

-1.26

-5.6

3.82

Financing

10.6

27.88

26.67

41.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

180.05

230.08

202.9

268.61

