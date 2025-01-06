Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.23
0.27
3.26
10.71
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-3.9
-4.74
Tax paid
0.04
-0.21
-2.09
-2.48
Working capital
-11.3
-0.91
0.6
7.75
Other operating items
Operating
-11.65
-3.21
-2.12
11.22
Capital expenditure
5.06
4.17
-18.69
8.91
Free cash flow
-6.58
0.95
-20.81
20.13
Equity raised
179.52
202.51
202.64
202.7
Investing
-3.48
-1.26
-5.6
3.82
Financing
10.6
27.88
26.67
41.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
180.05
230.08
202.9
268.61
