Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 15th July, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 is fixed as the record date for ascertaining the voting rights for the resolution to be passed at the 62nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 Please to be informed that the 62nd Annual General meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held today i.e 20th August, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visuals Means (OAVM) and Concluded on 11.54 a.m. We wish to inform you that the shareholder has approve the appointment of Mr. Ramakant Krishnajirao Kadam (DIN: 03575629) as Non-executive Non-independent Director of the Company held today i.e. on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024. The Details disclosure under Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 are provided in Annexure A which is enclosed with this letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)