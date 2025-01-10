To,

The Members of

Patel Integrated Logistics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Patel Integrated Logistics Limited ("the

Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial summaryofsignificant

Statements")

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone

Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principlesgenerallyacceptedinIndia, affairsof the Company as at March 31, 2024 and thestate its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

a) Revenue Recognition

The Company enters into contracts with customers for the provision of services. Revenue from these contracts is recognized in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (as described in note 1B(h) of the stand-alone Ind AS financial statements).

Auditors Responses

Principal Audit Procedures

• Assessing the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from

Contracts with Customers.

We obtained an understanding of managements internal controls over the revenue process and evaluated whether these have been designed in line with the Companys accounting policies.

We tested relevant internal controls for revenue recognition.

• We performed test of details for the selected sample of revenue transactions during the year and traced these to underlying supporting documentation / evidence.

b) Evaluation of disputed claims against the company under various non-tax matters

The company has disputed claims against it which are pending at various courts/forums and are various stages in the judicial process. The management has exercised significant judgment in assessing the possible outflow in such matters and accordingly an amount of Rs.575.29 lakhs has been disclosed in Note 34(iii), for which the company is contingently liable while possibility of any outflow in these matters has been considered remote.

Auditors Responses

Principal Audit Procedures

Read and analysed key correspondences, internal/external legal opinions/consultations by management for key disputed non-tax matters.

Reviewed and verified other legal pronouncements wherever available in similar matters in the case of the company/ other corporates.

Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the provisions; and

Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases and relied on the management judgements in such cases.

Information other than the Standalone Financials Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the

Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards

(Ind AS) referred specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting .

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonablybeexpectedtoinfluencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow

Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

g) In our Opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. A) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries : and B) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries : and

C) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (A) and

(B) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financialyear ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Hitesh Shah & Associates. Chartered Accountants FRN 103716W Hitesh Shah Partner M.No.: 040999 Place: Mumbai, Date: May 08, 2024 UDIN: 24040999BKEAFT6657

"ANNEXURE A" FORMING A PART OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that: i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company has a regular program for physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which its Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and building owned by the company are held in its name, other than those mentioned in Notes to Accounts. However, some of the immovable properties are mortgaged against the bank loan. In respect of immovable properties of Land & Building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company, where the company is lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year

. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) In view of there being no requirement to carry and hold any stock of inventories, therefore; the provisions of clause

3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters except for Quarter ending March 2024.

With regards to the book debts statement submitted to the bank for the quarter ended March, 2024, we have verified the same and observed that book debts as per statement submitted to bank was Rs.9,364.69 lakhs against the book debts as per audited financial statement of Rs.9,076.27 lakhs. Thus, there was a difference of Rs.288.42 lakhs. We further state that the book debts statement submitted to the bank was based on provisional financialsas of March 31, 2024, whereas, the figures of provisional financials with respect to the book debts statement was subsequently revised as per audited financials of March 31, 2024.

iii) The Company has made investments in, Companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: a. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loan or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular as per stipulation. d. In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date. e. No loan granted by the Company, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable. The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the

Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and investments made.

v) The company had accepted deposit from public and directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules and rules made thereunder, where applicable, and have been complied.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the Company; hence the clause 3(vi) of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute except as stated below in Note No. 34(iv).

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest which are repayable on demand.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has taken loan from Banks & other financial institutions during the year of Rs.41.98 Lakhs and the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination ofthefinancialstatements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x) The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offeror further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. However, the Company had made Right Issue during the FY 22-23, out of which during the previous financial year Outstanding Call Money of Rs.108.76 Lakhs, were forfeited during the current year and amount of Rs.36.25 Lakhs (Received as Share Application Money) were transferred to Securities premium.

During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable xi) (a) As represented to us by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle blower policy complaint during the year. xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence the clause 3(xii) of the said Order is not applicable to the company. xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the

Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date so frealisation financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. (b) There are no unspent amounts and ongoing projects in the Company, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

For Hitesh Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103716W Hitesh Shah Partner M.No.: 040999 Place: Mumbai, Date: May 08, 2024 UDIN: 24040999BKEAFT6657

"ANNEXURE B" FORMING PART OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

"Annexure B" forming part of Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Patel Integrated Logistics Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Patel Integrated Logistics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial

Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financialcontrol over financialreporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.