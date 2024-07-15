The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Re. 10 each (1%) for the financial year 2023-24. The Dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 621 Annual General Meeting will be paid/ dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 to Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) under section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the purpose of the 62nd Annual General Meeting, i.e. the AGM for the year 2024, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 and also for determining the entitlement of the dividend recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)