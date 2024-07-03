iifl-logo-icon 1
Committed Cargo Care Ltd Share Price

146.9
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High146.9
  • 52 Wk High144.05
  • Prev. Close144.05
  • Day's Low143.85
  • 52 Wk Low 48.5
  • Turnover (lac)11.75
  • P/E39.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)158.79
  • Div. Yield0.35
No Records Found

Committed Cargo Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

0

Prev. Close

144.05

Turnover(Lac.)

11.75

Day's High

146.9

Day's Low

143.85

52 Week's High

144.05

52 Week's Low

48.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

158.79

P/E

39.68

EPS

3.63

Divi. Yield

0.35

Committed Cargo Care Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Committed Cargo Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Committed Cargo Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 31.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Committed Cargo Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.81

7.57

7.57

7.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.1

21.28

15.95

12.86

Net Worth

57.91

28.85

23.52

20.43

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

63.56

64.37

61.98

60.46

49.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.56

64.37

61.98

60.46

49.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.15

0.15

0.33

0.04

Committed Cargo Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Committed Cargo Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAJEEV SHARMA

Whole Time Director

NITIN BHARAL

Whole Time Director & CFO

NARENDRA SINGH BISHT

Whole-time Director

YASH PAL ARORA

Independent Director

Shaman Chaudhry

Independent Director

Hari Prasad Thapliyal

Independent Director

Gurinder Singh

Independent Director

John Joseph

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charumita Bhutani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Committed Cargo Care Ltd

Summary

Committed Cargo Care Ltd was incorporated as Committed Cargo Care Private Limited on October 20, 1998 in Delhi. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Committed Cargo Care Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a 3PL (Third Party Logistic) provider which specializes in handling Import & Export Cargo and provide integrated services to customers.The Company provides integrated logistics services such as cargo management solutions, order management, international freight management, customs and cross-border movement, heavy and over-dimensional cargo movement etc. Their well-established network and tracking software enable to provide fast and reliable information to client and is capable of handling, packaging, warehousing, freight forwarding, custom clearance of export and import cargo of commercial consignments, diplomatic and non-diplomatic consignments, special services and forwarding of cargos by choosing the most convenient and cost effective transportation method by air, courier, sea and road any time & anywhere around the globe.The Company offers customized service packages without dimensional and weight restrictions. Whether inbound/ outbound logistics requirements or fixed schedule requirements, it offer a single source design, management, implementation and monitoring of the entire supply chain. It specialize in handling Air Freight Cargo ranging from small package
Company FAQs

What is the Committed Cargo Care Ltd share price today?

The Committed Cargo Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹146.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Committed Cargo Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is ₹158.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Committed Cargo Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is 39.68 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Committed Cargo Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Committed Cargo Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is ₹48.5 and ₹144.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Committed Cargo Care Ltd?

Committed Cargo Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 146.24%, 6 Month at 137.90%, 3 Month at 161.91% and 1 Month at 180.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Committed Cargo Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.63 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 31.34 %

