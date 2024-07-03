Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹144.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.75
Day's High₹146.9
Day's Low₹143.85
52 Week's High₹144.05
52 Week's Low₹48.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)158.79
P/E39.68
EPS3.63
Divi. Yield0.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.81
7.57
7.57
7.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.1
21.28
15.95
12.86
Net Worth
57.91
28.85
23.52
20.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
63.56
64.37
61.98
60.46
49.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.56
64.37
61.98
60.46
49.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.15
0.15
0.33
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAJEEV SHARMA
Whole Time Director
NITIN BHARAL
Whole Time Director & CFO
NARENDRA SINGH BISHT
Whole-time Director
YASH PAL ARORA
Independent Director
Shaman Chaudhry
Independent Director
Hari Prasad Thapliyal
Independent Director
Gurinder Singh
Independent Director
John Joseph
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charumita Bhutani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Committed Cargo Care Ltd
Summary
Committed Cargo Care Ltd was incorporated as Committed Cargo Care Private Limited on October 20, 1998 in Delhi. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Committed Cargo Care Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a 3PL (Third Party Logistic) provider which specializes in handling Import & Export Cargo and provide integrated services to customers.The Company provides integrated logistics services such as cargo management solutions, order management, international freight management, customs and cross-border movement, heavy and over-dimensional cargo movement etc. Their well-established network and tracking software enable to provide fast and reliable information to client and is capable of handling, packaging, warehousing, freight forwarding, custom clearance of export and import cargo of commercial consignments, diplomatic and non-diplomatic consignments, special services and forwarding of cargos by choosing the most convenient and cost effective transportation method by air, courier, sea and road any time & anywhere around the globe.The Company offers customized service packages without dimensional and weight restrictions. Whether inbound/ outbound logistics requirements or fixed schedule requirements, it offer a single source design, management, implementation and monitoring of the entire supply chain. It specialize in handling Air Freight Cargo ranging from small package
Read More
The Committed Cargo Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹146.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is ₹158.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is 39.68 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Committed Cargo Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Committed Cargo Care Ltd is ₹48.5 and ₹144.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Committed Cargo Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 146.24%, 6 Month at 137.90%, 3 Month at 161.91% and 1 Month at 180.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.