Summary

Committed Cargo Care Ltd was incorporated as Committed Cargo Care Private Limited on October 20, 1998 in Delhi. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Committed Cargo Care Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a 3PL (Third Party Logistic) provider which specializes in handling Import & Export Cargo and provide integrated services to customers.The Company provides integrated logistics services such as cargo management solutions, order management, international freight management, customs and cross-border movement, heavy and over-dimensional cargo movement etc. Their well-established network and tracking software enable to provide fast and reliable information to client and is capable of handling, packaging, warehousing, freight forwarding, custom clearance of export and import cargo of commercial consignments, diplomatic and non-diplomatic consignments, special services and forwarding of cargos by choosing the most convenient and cost effective transportation method by air, courier, sea and road any time & anywhere around the globe.The Company offers customized service packages without dimensional and weight restrictions. Whether inbound/ outbound logistics requirements or fixed schedule requirements, it offer a single source design, management, implementation and monitoring of the entire supply chain. It specialize in handling Air Freight Cargo ranging from small package

