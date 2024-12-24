Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

To consider Fund Raising to augment the financial resources of the Company, by way of issue of securities, convertible instruments, through any permissible method as may be decided by the Board, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company and to appoint necessary intermediaries, if any, for this purpose. Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial results for the half year period ending 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/12/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024