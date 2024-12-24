|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|To consider Fund Raising to augment the financial resources of the Company, by way of issue of securities, convertible instruments, through any permissible method as may be decided by the Board, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company and to appoint necessary intermediaries, if any, for this purpose. Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial results for the half year period ending 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend recommendation, if any Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.