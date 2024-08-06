Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 21, 2024 Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 13-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024) Committed Cargo Care Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 21, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)