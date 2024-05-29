To the members of

I. Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

1 . Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Committed Cargo Care Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss & Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

3. Other Information - Board of Directors Report

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its report (herein after called as "Board Report") which comprises various information required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Board Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Board Report and in doing so, consider whether the Board Report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this Board Report; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

4. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Companies (Accounting standards) Rule 2021 (as amended) specified under section 133 of the Act, Read with Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operative effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

D. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Companies (Accounting standards) Rule 2021 (as amended) specified under section 133 of the Act, Read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

G. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. (a) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as per note no. 25 in its financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The respective Management of the Company have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested

(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The respective Management of the Company have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries: and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company. vi) As per reporting requirements under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used the relevant accounting software for maintaining its books of account having a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and such has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Committed Cargo Care Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and are such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls with reference to these financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these financial statements

Because of inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of control, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement and such internal financial control with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31 2024, we report that:

i) (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company have intangible assets with proper records showing full particulars during the year as well as on the balance sheet. (b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, there were no material discrepancies noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company have immovable property during the year as well as on the balance sheet. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of immovable property.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Therefore, the reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there have been no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The company does not have any inventory during the year as well as on the date of Balance Sheet. Therefore, the reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees during the year, from banks or financial institutions. iii) The Company has during the year, not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable. iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) According to the records, the company is regular is depositing undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to appropriate authorities. Further there are arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the reporting period concerned for a period of more than six months for the date, they become due. The Company has disclosed the information as per note no 25 in its financial statements.

Further, there are arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the reporting period pertaining to Income Tax amounting to Rs. 19.84 Lacs for a period of more than 6 months for the date they became due. The demands are being contested.

Furthermore, there is a show cause Notice for service tax for Rs. 17.90 Crs. Which is yet to be adjudicated and hence the demand is not crystalized and is contingent. viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company does not have any transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in any tax assessment hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company did not take any term loan during the year; Accordingly, this clause is not applicable to the company for the current year.

(d) The Company has taken short term basis loan and same has not been used for any long-term purpose.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) As per clause 3(x)(a) of the order, and in accordance with the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has raised any money by way of initial public offer Initial Public Offer (IPO) at NSE SME Platform of Rs. 32,40,000 Equity Shares of face value of 10.00/- each fully paid-up for cash at price of 77/- per Equity Share aggregating to 2494.80 Lakhs. Thus, there is a change in the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as per the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv) The company is required to appoint internal auditor as per Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The report of internal auditor has been examined and taken care while doing audit of the company. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(a) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial activities.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company does not have any Group Company. therefore, Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) During the year causal vacancy arise of Statutory Auditors and accordingly, we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx) The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are followed by the company.

xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of the company, as it isnt subject to preparation of consolidated financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

