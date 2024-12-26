|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Dec 2024
|17 Jan 2025
|To seek members approval via Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, 17th January 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for the above-said todays board decision and approved the draft notice of EGM and authorized Director(s)/ KMP(s) to issue the same to the concerned and appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar, Partners, M/s. Akhil Rohtagi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer for e-voting and matters related thereto COMMITTED CARGO CARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 17-Jan-2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024) Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 17, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.