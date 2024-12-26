To seek members approval via Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, 17th January 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for the above-said todays board decision and approved the draft notice of EGM and authorized Director(s)/ KMP(s) to issue the same to the concerned and appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar, Partners, M/s. Akhil Rohtagi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer for e-voting and matters related thereto COMMITTED CARGO CARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 17-Jan-2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024) Committed Cargo Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 17, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)