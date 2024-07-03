Committed Cargo Care Ltd Summary

Committed Cargo Care Ltd was incorporated as Committed Cargo Care Private Limited on October 20, 1998 in Delhi. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Committed Cargo Care Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a 3PL (Third Party Logistic) provider which specializes in handling Import & Export Cargo and provide integrated services to customers.The Company provides integrated logistics services such as cargo management solutions, order management, international freight management, customs and cross-border movement, heavy and over-dimensional cargo movement etc. Their well-established network and tracking software enable to provide fast and reliable information to client and is capable of handling, packaging, warehousing, freight forwarding, custom clearance of export and import cargo of commercial consignments, diplomatic and non-diplomatic consignments, special services and forwarding of cargos by choosing the most convenient and cost effective transportation method by air, courier, sea and road any time & anywhere around the globe.The Company offers customized service packages without dimensional and weight restrictions. Whether inbound/ outbound logistics requirements or fixed schedule requirements, it offer a single source design, management, implementation and monitoring of the entire supply chain. It specialize in handling Air Freight Cargo ranging from small package to any big lot or overweight / over dimensional cargo, including complete door-to-door delivery logistics. Apart from these, the Company offers services including ocean freight, air freight, custom brokerage, supply chain management, packaging & warehousing and multi modal facility. It specializes in the seamless handling of Import and Export Cargo, earning a distinguished reputation for delivering dependable and comprehensive cargo movement solutions globally.Company is an IATA licensed air cargo agent and we provide best air freight rates for both air export and import shipments from and to India. It provides round the clock sailings from any point of location, anytime to anywhere throughout the world whether it is Door to Door, Door to Port or Port to Port. It also undertake Custom Documentation, Carting / Receiving Goods and Examination of Shipment.In 2004, the Company opened their office in Mumbai, 2005 in Jaipur, 2011 in Panipat and at Ludhiana in 2011.The Company acquired 100% shares of Committed Worldwide Express Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on April 1, 2017.In October 2023, the Company came up with an IPO of 32,40,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 24.94 Crore.