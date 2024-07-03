Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹72.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹74
Day's Low₹73.18
52 Week's High₹149.8
52 Week's Low₹67.05
Book Value₹64.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119
P/E16.77
EPS4.33
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.13
16.13
14.31
14.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.1
76.91
47.17
37.19
Net Worth
99.23
93.04
61.48
51.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
264.79
322.55
207.98
199.64
yoy growth (%)
-17.9
55.08
4.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.4
-20.36
-15.6
-15.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.78
5.43
8.4
5.27
Depreciation
-0.84
-1.2
-0.85
-1.04
Tax paid
-0.76
-1.57
-0.38
0.31
Working capital
1.15
14.05
19.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.9
55.08
4.17
Op profit growth
-34.65
-20.06
20.29
EBIT growth
-33.32
-27.51
24.14
Net profit growth
-47.78
-51.88
43.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
488.1
590.27
583.23
314.89
399.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
488.1
590.27
583.23
314.89
399.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.77
0.43
0.42
0.25
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sanjiv Arvind Potnis
Chairperson & Director
Leena Prasahant Salvi
Independent Director
Abhishek Ramesh Talwar
Independent Director
Sunil Gajanan Kshirsagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavik S Trivedi
Executive Director & CFO
Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe
Managing Director
Makarand Pradhan Prabhakar
Independent Director
Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire
Independent Director
Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena
Independent Director
M. Srinivas Rao
Summary
Total Transport Systems Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Total Transport Systems Private Limited on 27, July 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Total Transport Systems Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited Company on 24, April 2017. Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe joined the Company as Promoter in the year 1998. The Companys major areas of operations are Sea Freight Forwarding, Consolidation & Deconsolidation of cargo, Air Freight Logistic and Warehousing& Transportation. The services to customers are provided in two ways consisting of Booking and Complete Logistic Solutions. In Booking, the customer books his cargo through the Company but transportation, custom clearance etc provided by his designated CHA or custom Broker. It receive the cargo, consolidate it in container and ship it to destination. In Complete Logistics Solutions, the customer books his cargo and all services including transportation, custom clearance, consolidation, forwarding etc is done by the Company till the point of destination.Established in 1994, Total Transport Systems Ltd is a well-established Company in Indias cargo market. Through a robust network of partners, the Company made a strong foothold in the logistics industry in the country. It specializes in logistics business keeping a focus on core business activities namely consolidation of Export cargoes, deconsolidation of import cargoes, full container loads and air freight
The Total Transport Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Total Transport Systems Ltd is ₹119.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Total Transport Systems Ltd is 16.77 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Total Transport Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Total Transport Systems Ltd is ₹67.05 and ₹149.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Total Transport Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.38%, 3 Years at -5.60%, 1 Year at -43.63%, 6 Month at -39.03%, 3 Month at -19.33% and 1 Month at -6.97%.
