Total Transport Systems Ltd Share Price

73.79
(1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:13 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74
  • Day's High74
  • 52 Wk High149.8
  • Prev. Close72.6
  • Day's Low73.18
  • 52 Wk Low 67.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E16.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.23
  • EPS4.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119
  • Div. Yield0.69
No Records Found

Total Transport Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

74

Prev. Close

72.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

74

Day's Low

73.18

52 Week's High

149.8

52 Week's Low

67.05

Book Value

64.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119

P/E

16.77

EPS

4.33

Divi. Yield

0.69

Total Transport Systems Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Total Transport Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Total Transport Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.20%

Non-Promoter- 51.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Total Transport Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.13

16.13

14.31

14.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.1

76.91

47.17

37.19

Net Worth

99.23

93.04

61.48

51.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

264.79

322.55

207.98

199.64

yoy growth (%)

-17.9

55.08

4.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.4

-20.36

-15.6

-15.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.78

5.43

8.4

5.27

Depreciation

-0.84

-1.2

-0.85

-1.04

Tax paid

-0.76

-1.57

-0.38

0.31

Working capital

1.15

14.05

19.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.9

55.08

4.17

Op profit growth

-34.65

-20.06

20.29

EBIT growth

-33.32

-27.51

24.14

Net profit growth

-47.78

-51.88

43.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

488.1

590.27

583.23

314.89

399.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

488.1

590.27

583.23

314.89

399.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.77

0.43

0.42

0.25

0.04

Total Transport Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Total Transport Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sanjiv Arvind Potnis

Chairperson & Director

Leena Prasahant Salvi

Independent Director

Abhishek Ramesh Talwar

Independent Director

Sunil Gajanan Kshirsagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavik S Trivedi

Executive Director & CFO

Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe

Managing Director

Makarand Pradhan Prabhakar

Independent Director

Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire

Independent Director

Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena

Independent Director

M. Srinivas Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Total Transport Systems Ltd

Summary

Total Transport Systems Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Total Transport Systems Private Limited on 27, July 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Total Transport Systems Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited Company on 24, April 2017. Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe joined the Company as Promoter in the year 1998. The Companys major areas of operations are Sea Freight Forwarding, Consolidation & Deconsolidation of cargo, Air Freight Logistic and Warehousing& Transportation. The services to customers are provided in two ways consisting of Booking and Complete Logistic Solutions. In Booking, the customer books his cargo through the Company but transportation, custom clearance etc provided by his designated CHA or custom Broker. It receive the cargo, consolidate it in container and ship it to destination. In Complete Logistics Solutions, the customer books his cargo and all services including transportation, custom clearance, consolidation, forwarding etc is done by the Company till the point of destination.Established in 1994, Total Transport Systems Ltd is a well-established Company in Indias cargo market. Through a robust network of partners, the Company made a strong foothold in the logistics industry in the country. It specializes in logistics business keeping a focus on core business activities namely consolidation of Export cargoes, deconsolidation of import cargoes, full container loads and air freight
Company FAQs

What is the Total Transport Systems Ltd share price today?

The Total Transport Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Total Transport Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Total Transport Systems Ltd is ₹119.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Total Transport Systems Ltd is 16.77 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Total Transport Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Total Transport Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Total Transport Systems Ltd is ₹67.05 and ₹149.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Total Transport Systems Ltd?

Total Transport Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.38%, 3 Years at -5.60%, 1 Year at -43.63%, 6 Month at -39.03%, 3 Month at -19.33% and 1 Month at -6.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Total Transport Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Total Transport Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.80 %

