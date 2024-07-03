Summary

Total Transport Systems Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Total Transport Systems Private Limited on 27, July 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Total Transport Systems Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited Company on 24, April 2017. Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe joined the Company as Promoter in the year 1998. The Companys major areas of operations are Sea Freight Forwarding, Consolidation & Deconsolidation of cargo, Air Freight Logistic and Warehousing& Transportation. The services to customers are provided in two ways consisting of Booking and Complete Logistic Solutions. In Booking, the customer books his cargo through the Company but transportation, custom clearance etc provided by his designated CHA or custom Broker. It receive the cargo, consolidate it in container and ship it to destination. In Complete Logistics Solutions, the customer books his cargo and all services including transportation, custom clearance, consolidation, forwarding etc is done by the Company till the point of destination.Established in 1994, Total Transport Systems Ltd is a well-established Company in Indias cargo market. Through a robust network of partners, the Company made a strong foothold in the logistics industry in the country. It specializes in logistics business keeping a focus on core business activities namely consolidation of Export cargoes, deconsolidation of import cargoes, full container loads and air freight

