iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Total Transport Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69.64
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Transport Systems Ltd

Total Transport FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.78

5.43

8.4

5.27

Depreciation

-0.84

-1.2

-0.85

-1.04

Tax paid

-0.76

-1.57

-0.38

0.31

Working capital

1.15

14.05

19.57

Other operating items

Operating

2.31

16.7

26.73

Capital expenditure

-0.21

-7.5

1.37

Free cash flow

2.1

9.2

28.1

Equity raised

70.62

55.11

32.03

Investing

0.01

0.21

0.04

Financing

2.07

11.04

6.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

74.81

75.57

66.38

Total Transport : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Transport Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.