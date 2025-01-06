Total Transport Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.78
5.43
8.4
5.27
Depreciation
-0.84
-1.2
-0.85
-1.04
Tax paid
-0.76
-1.57
-0.38
0.31
Working capital
1.15
14.05
19.57
Other operating items
Operating
2.31
16.7
26.73
Capital expenditure
-0.21
-7.5
1.37
Free cash flow
2.1
9.2
28.1
Equity raised
70.62
55.11
32.03
Investing
0.01
0.21
0.04
Financing
2.07
11.04
6.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
74.81
75.57
66.38
