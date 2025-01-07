Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
264.79
322.55
207.98
199.64
yoy growth (%)
-17.9
55.08
4.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.4
-20.36
-15.6
-15.02
As % of sales
6.94
6.31
7.5
7.52
Other costs
-240.71
-293.49
-181.49
-175.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.9
90.99
87.26
87.94
Operating profit
5.68
8.69
10.87
9.04
OPM
2.14
2.69
5.23
4.52
Depreciation
-0.84
-1.2
-0.85
-1.04
Interest expense
-2.22
-2.08
-1.96
-3.08
Other income
0.17
0.03
0.35
0.35
Profit before tax
2.78
5.43
8.4
5.27
Taxes
-0.76
-1.57
-0.38
0.31
Tax rate
-27.61
-28.93
-4.59
6.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.01
3.86
8.02
5.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.01
3.86
8.02
5.58
yoy growth (%)
-47.78
-51.88
43.53
NPM
0.76
1.19
3.85
2.79
