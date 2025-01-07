iifl-logo-icon 1
Total Transport Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.42
(3.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:04:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Transport Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

264.79

322.55

207.98

199.64

yoy growth (%)

-17.9

55.08

4.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.4

-20.36

-15.6

-15.02

As % of sales

6.94

6.31

7.5

7.52

Other costs

-240.71

-293.49

-181.49

-175.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.9

90.99

87.26

87.94

Operating profit

5.68

8.69

10.87

9.04

OPM

2.14

2.69

5.23

4.52

Depreciation

-0.84

-1.2

-0.85

-1.04

Interest expense

-2.22

-2.08

-1.96

-3.08

Other income

0.17

0.03

0.35

0.35

Profit before tax

2.78

5.43

8.4

5.27

Taxes

-0.76

-1.57

-0.38

0.31

Tax rate

-27.61

-28.93

-4.59

6.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.01

3.86

8.02

5.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.01

3.86

8.02

5.58

yoy growth (%)

-47.78

-51.88

43.53

NPM

0.76

1.19

3.85

2.79

