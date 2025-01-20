Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.19
92.11
4.17
Op profit growth
-58.19
-34.15
20.29
EBIT growth
-61.22
-42.24
24.14
Net profit growth
-141.22
-73.9
43.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.95
1.79
5.23
4.52
EBIT margin
0.73
1.49
4.98
4.18
Net profit margin
-0.27
0.52
3.85
2.79
RoCE
3.35
9.88
24.37
RoNW
-0.46
1.23
8.01
RoA
-0.31
0.86
4.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.59
1.48
5.53
11.18
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.24
0.61
5
9.09
Book value per share
32.16
32.93
26.46
24.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-73.64
12.83
8.4
P/CEPS
-34.81
30.91
9.28
P/B
1.35
0.57
1.75
EV/EBIDTA
25.11
6.71
6.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4,252.33
-43.1
-4.59
6.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.77
73.46
70.31
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-41.67
-28.67
-23.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1
-2.8
-5.28
-2.7
Net debt / equity
0.42
0.45
0.29
1.55
Net debt / op. profit
6.46
2.96
1.02
2.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.56
-5.54
-7.5
-7.52
Other costs
-92.48
-92.66
-87.26
-87.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.