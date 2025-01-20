iifl-logo-icon 1
Total Transport Systems Ltd Key Ratios

73.84
(4.31%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:24:29 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Transport Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.19

92.11

4.17

Op profit growth

-58.19

-34.15

20.29

EBIT growth

-61.22

-42.24

24.14

Net profit growth

-141.22

-73.9

43.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.95

1.79

5.23

4.52

EBIT margin

0.73

1.49

4.98

4.18

Net profit margin

-0.27

0.52

3.85

2.79

RoCE

3.35

9.88

24.37

RoNW

-0.46

1.23

8.01

RoA

-0.31

0.86

4.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.59

1.48

5.53

11.18

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.24

0.61

5

9.09

Book value per share

32.16

32.93

26.46

24.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

-73.64

12.83

8.4

P/CEPS

-34.81

30.91

9.28

P/B

1.35

0.57

1.75

EV/EBIDTA

25.11

6.71

6.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4,252.33

-43.1

-4.59

6.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.77

73.46

70.31

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-41.67

-28.67

-23.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1

-2.8

-5.28

-2.7

Net debt / equity

0.42

0.45

0.29

1.55

Net debt / op. profit

6.46

2.96

1.02

2.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.56

-5.54

-7.5

-7.52

Other costs

-92.48

-92.66

-87.26

-87.94

