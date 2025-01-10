Total Transport Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.13
16.13
14.31
14.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.1
76.91
47.17
37.19
Net Worth
99.23
93.04
61.48
51.5
Minority Interest
Debt
27.74
14.5
26.28
23.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.34
0.02
0.08
0.07
Total Liabilities
127.31
107.56
87.84
74.86
Fixed Assets
21.18
11
8.89
7.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.82
7.86
3.36
0.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.56
1.43
1.16
1.15
Networking Capital
65.5
66.01
66.38
63.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
73.33
59.41
95.85
73.89
Debtor Days
101.85
Other Current Assets
26.44
26.2
15.99
16.1
Sundry Creditors
-23.19
-10.34
-28.23
-14.34
Creditor Days
19.76
Other Current Liabilities
-11.08
-9.26
-17.23
-11.78
Cash
19.25
21.26
8.07
1.94
Total Assets
127.31
107.56
87.86
74.87
