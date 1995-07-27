To The Members, Total Transport Systems Limited Address: 7th Floor, T-Square, Opp. Chandivali Petrol pump, Sakinaka, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400072, Maharashtra, India

Your directors take pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: a. Financial Results

The Companys standalone and consolidated performance during the year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-2024 2022-2023 2023-2024 2022-2023 Income 39,937.09 52,346.48 49187.28 59,070.38 Less: Expenses 39,104.61 50,570.65 48859.23 58,085.56 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 832.48 1,775.82 320.42 984.82 Less: Provision for Tax - - - Income Tax of earlier years w/off - - - Exceptional Income - - - Exceptional Expenditure - - - Profit After Tax 629.98 1,319.52 125.53 522.30

APPROPRIATION:

Interim Dividend - Final Dividend - Tax on distribution of dividend - Transfer of General Reserve - Balance carried to Balance sheet 629.98

b. Companys Performance Review:

The Company continues to see marginal growth in its overall performance in the year 2023-2024. Driven by the performance of the segment in which the Company operates the quick summary of standalone and consolidated results are given below: i. Standalone Financial Highlights

During the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, the Companys total Revenue from operations is INR 39,453.99 Lakhs as against INR 52,221.82 Lakhs in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended

March 31, 2023.

The Profit/(Loss) after tax for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, is INR 629.98 Lakhs as against Profit of INR 1319.52 Lakhs in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. ii. Consolidated Financial Highlights

During the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, the Companys total Revenue from operations is INR 48,810.17 Lakhs as against INR 59,027.22 Lakhs in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended

March 31, 2023.

The detailed operational performance of the Company has been comprehensively discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of the Annual Report. c. Operations and change in nature of business, if any:

The Company continues to be engaged in the business of Cargo consolidation and inbound-outbound freight forwarding of cargo through vessel and through aircraft, Freight Forwarding, Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation and hence, there was no change in the nature of business or operations of the Company which impacted the financial position of the Company during the financial year under review.

d. Share Capital:

During the financial year under review, there has been no change in the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed, and

Paid-up Share Capital of the Company.

As of March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 17,00,00,000/- divided into 1,70,00,000/- equity shares of INR 10/- each.

Further, the Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as of March 31, 2024, is INR

16,12,69,730/- divided into 1,61,26,973/- equity shares of INR 10/- each.

e. Dividend:

Based on the Companys performance, the Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share on 16,12,69,73 equity shares of Rs.10 each, subject to the approval of the members. The final dividend on equity shares, if approved by the Members, would involve a cash outflow of ‘80.64 Lakhs

Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Members effective April

1, 2020, and the Company is required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from dividend paid to the Members at prescribed rates as per the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

The Record date for the purpose of the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is Friday, September 06, 2024.

f. Unpaid Dividend and IEPF:

During the year under review:

Neither the Company was liable to, nor the Company has transferred any amount or shares to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) and as on March 31, 2024, Rs.67,927.50 is lying in Unpaid Dividend A/c of the Company in respect of interim dividend which was declared during F.Y. 2021-2022 & F.Y. 2022-2023.

g. Disclosure with respect to demat suspense account / unclaimed suspense account:

The Company does not maintain any Demat Suspense / Unclaimed Suspense Account in its name; the disclosure pertaining to the same in compliance with Schedule V Para. F of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirement) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company for F.Y. 2023-2024.

h. Transfer to Reserves:

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve Account during the financial year under review.

i. Report on performance of Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture:

During the year under review, the Company has 2 Wholly Owned Subsidiaries and 2 Subsidiary Companies.

Further the Company also has 1 associate and joint venture Company

The Details of the Subsidiary and Associate are given below:

WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES: i. CP World Logistics India Private Limited:

CP World Logistics India Private Limited (CIN: U63090MH2008PTC202404), is a Private Limited Company incorporated on October 31, 2008. The authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 50,00,000/- divided into 5,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and the Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is INR 1,00,000/- divided into 10,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each.

The Company has a 100% equity stake in CP World Logistics India Private Limited and CP World Logistics India Private Limited has thus become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013.

ii. Oneworld Logistics Private Limited:

Oneworld Logistics Private Limited (CIN: U63090MH2010PTC198688), is a Private Limited Company incorporated on January 08, 2010. The authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 10,00,00,000/- divided into 1,00,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is INR 995,00,000/- divided into 99,50,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each.

The Company has a 100% equity stake in Oneworld Logistics Private Limited and Oneworld Logistics Private Limited has thus become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013.

One world was also considered as a material subsidiary of the Company as per the provisions of Regulation

16(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Requirements, 2015 for F.Y. 2023-2024.

Your Company has formulated a Policy for determining ‘Material Subsidiaries pursuant to the provisions of

Regulation 16 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and the said Policy is available on Companys website at https://www.ttspl.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Material-Subsidiary-Policy-min.pdf

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

iii. Total Transport Systems Private Limited (Nepal):

Total Transport Systems Private Limited (Registration No.: 62912/065/066), is a Company established under the Companies Act, 2006 on May 21, 2009, in Nepal.

The Company has 64% equity stake in Total Transport Systems Private Limited (Nepal) and has thus Total Transport Systems Private Limited has thus become a Subsidiary Company under Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. RN Freight Forwarders Private Limited:

RN Freight Forwarders Private Limited (CIN: U63090MH2010PTC207563), is a Private Limited Company incorporated on September 13, 2010. The authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 41,00,000/- divided into 10,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and 40,000 Non-Cumulative, Convertible Preference Shares of INR

10/- each and

Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company INR 41, 00,000/- divided into 10,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and 40,000 Non-Cumulative, Convertible Preference Shares of INR 10/- each. The Company has a 60 % equity and preference stake in RN Freight Forwarders Private Limited and has thus become a subsidiary of the Company under Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013.

ASSOCIATE & JOINT VENTURE CO. :

i. Seedeer (India) E-Commerce Private Limited

Our Company entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Seedeer (Hong Kong) E-Commerce Company Limited on August 23, 2018, and incorporated Seedeer (India) E-Commerce Private Limited.

Seedeer (India) E-Commerce Private Limited (CIN: U74999MH2018FTC318691), is a Private Limited Company incorporated on December 21, 2018.

The authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 2,50,00,000/- divided into 25,00,000 equity shares of INR

10/- each and Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is INR 65,00,000/- divided into 6,50,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each.

The Company has 30% equity stake in Seedeer (India) E-Commerce Private Limited and this it is an associate Company of our Company pursuant to Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 are prepared in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act including Indian Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013

Audited financial statements of each of the subsidiary companies is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.ttspl.in/disclosure-under-regulation-46-and-62-of-sebi-regulations/ separate-audited-financial-statements/

The Financial Statements of the subsidiary companies and related information are available for inspection by the members at the Registered Office of your Company during business hours on all days except

Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays up to the date of the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) as required under Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries as required in Form AOC 1 is appended as Annexure I to this Report. j. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

Hence, the requirement for furnishing details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act or the details of deposits that are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the Company has borrowed the following amount(s) from Directors and the respective director has given a declaration in writing to the Company to the effect that the amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

Accordingly, the following amount(s) is /are excluded from the definition of Deposit as per Rule 2(1)(c)(viii) of the

Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014:

Name of the Director giving loan Amount borrowed during the F.Y. 2023-2024 Amount Repaid during the financial year 2023-2024 Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2024 Shrikant Nibandhe 2,32,18,000 2,20,56,000 11,62,000 Leena Salvi 73,82,000 73,82,000 0

k. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties:

All the related party transactions/contracts/arrangements that were entered into by the Company during the year under review were on an arms length basis and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

There are no materially significant related party transactions entered into by the Company with its Promoters, Directors, KMPs, or Senior Management Personnel that may have a potential conflict with the interest of the

Company at large.

All related party transactions as required under Ind-AS-24 are reported in the notes to the financial statement of the Company.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for its approval and noting on a quarterly basis. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and of a repetitive nature.

The Company has also adopted a related party transaction policy.

The policy was approved by the Board and the same is uploaded on the companys website at https://www.ttspl. in/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Policy-on-related-party-transactions.pdf l. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings outgo:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are as mentioned below:

A) Conservation of energy:

Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy. The operations of the Company do not involve high energy consumption. However, the Company has for many years now been laying great emphasis on the Conservation of Energy and has taken several measures including regular monitoring of consumption, implementation of viable energy saving proposals, improved maintenance of systems etc. Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy. None Capital investment on energy conservation Equipments Nil

(B) Technology absorption:

Efforts made towards technology absorption Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution None In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): Details of technology imported None Year of import Not Applicable Whether the technology has been fully absorbed Not Applicable If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof Not Applicable Expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

April 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024 [2023-2024] April 01, 2022, to March 31, 2023 [2022-2023] Amount in Lakhs Amount in Lakhs Actual Foreign Exchange earnings 4371.60 7,237.87 Actual Foreign Exchange outgo 4350.61 7,708.34

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024, is available on Companys website at https://ttspl.in/disclosure-under-regulation-46-and-62-of-sebi-regulations/annual-return-as-provided-under-section-92/

n. Particulars of Loans granted, Guarantees given, or Investments made, or security provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Details of Loans granted, Guarantees given, and Investments made during the year under review, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, are given in Note no. 07 to the standalone financial statements in the Annual Report.

o. Disclosure under Section 134(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013:

There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, subsequent to the close of the Financial Year 2023-2024 till the date of this Report.

p. Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy:

The Company has its internal financial control systems commensurate with the size and complexity of its operations, to ensure proper recording of financials and monitoring of operational effectiveness and compliance of various regulatory and statutory requirements. The management regularly monitors the safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records including timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The internal auditor consults and reviews the effectiveness and efficiency of the internal financial control systems and procedure to ensure that all the assets are protected against loss and that the financial and operational information is accurate and complete in all respects.

Significant audit observations, if any, and the corrective actions taken thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Company.

2. MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP): i. Appointment:

There are no appointments of Directors or KMPs during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

ii. Details of the Directors and KMPs resigned during the year:

There are no resignations of Directors or KMPs during the Financial Year ending March 31, 2024.

The composition of the Board of Directors is in due compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) and SEBI Listing Regulations.

As of March 31, 2024, the Board of the Company comprises of 7 Directors out of which 1 is Managing Director, 2 are Executive Directors, 1 is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and 3 are Independent Directors as mentioned below:

S r . No. Name of Directors & KMPs Designation DIN/PAN 1. Mr. Makarand Prabhakar Pradhan Managing Director 00102413 2. Mrs. Leena Prashant Salvi Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 07784529 3. Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Executive Director * 00102090 4. Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") * 01029115 5. Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Non-Executive Independent Director 01854543 6. Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Non-Executive Independent Director 08095079 7. Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Non-Executive Independent Director 08336424 8. Mr. Bhavik Shantilal Trivedi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer AGWPT7882P

* Redesignated as Whole Time Directors w.e.f. April 11, 2024

b. Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation. A proposal for re-appointment of Mrs. Leena Prashant Salvi, retiring director, as (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) & Mr. Shrikant Nibandhe retiring director, as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company shall be placed before the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting as per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Your directors recommend their approval.

c. Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has duly complied with the definition of ‘Independence according to the provisions of Section 149(6) of, read along with Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 i.e., Code of Independent Directors and Regulation 16 (1) (b) and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended).

All the Independent Director/s have submitted a declaration that he/she meets the criteria of independence and submits the declaration regarding the status of holding other directorship and membership as provided under law.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys code of conduct for Board and Senior Management as per Regulation 26(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors affirmed that none of them were aware of any circumstance or situation which could impair their ability to discharge their duties in an independent manner.

a) Evaluation by Independent Director

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors held on February 08, 2024, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, considering the views of executive director.

b) Details of utilization of funds raised through preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement as specified under Regulation 32(7A) of the Listing Regulations:

During F.Y.2022-2023, the Company issued and allotted 18,20,973 equity shares of INR. 10/- each at an issue price of INR. 111.16/- per equity share, aggregating to INR. 20,24,19,359 (including securities premium of INR. 101.16/- Per Share) on October 19, 2022.

The aforesaid issuance of equity shares was made to Promoter and Non-Promoter category Individuals in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended, Section 42, Section 62, and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2023. The aforementioned funds were raised to meet the long-term working capital requirements and to reduce finance cost of the Company and the funds were utilized for the said object only and there was no deviation(s) or variation(s) in the use of proceeds.

The said funds were fully utilized during the financial year under review (i.e., 2023-2024).

c) Disqualification of Directors:

During the financial year 2023-2024 under review, the Company has received Form DIR-8 from all Directors as required under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies

(Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. Further the Company has also taken a certificate of non-disqualification of directors pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015) which is enclosed with the annual report.

d) MD / WTD DRAWS COMMISSION FROM CO, AND ALSO DRAWS REMUNERATION OR COMMISSION DRAWN FROM HOLDING / SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Directors of the Company have drawn any remuneration/ commission from the subsidiary companies of the Company. Hence disclosure pursuant to provisions of

Section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for financial year 2023-2024.

3. DISCLOSURE RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES a) Board Meetings:

During the year under review the Board of Directors met four times at their meeting held on May 30, 2023, August 10, 2023, November 13, 2023, & February 08, 2024.

Gap between two Board meetings during the year under review did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. A requisite quorum was present for all the meetings.

The attendance of the Board members at the Board meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Makarand Prabhakar Pradhan Managing Director 4 4 Mrs. Leena Prashant Salvi Non-Executive Director 4 4 Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Executive Director 4 4 Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe Executive Director 4 4 Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Non-Executive Independent Director 4 4 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Non-Executive Independent Director 4 4 Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Non-Executive Independent Director 4 3

b) Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of Board of Directors is constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Audit Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section and Regulation and there was no change in the composition of the audit committee during the financial year under review.

The Audit Committee Comprises of:

Name of Members Designation Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Chairman (Independent Director) Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Member (Independent Director) Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Member (Executive Director) Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Member (Independent Director)

All members of the Audit Committee have the requisite qualification for appointment on the Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting practices and internal controls.

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as a secretary to the Committee.

The Audit Committee met four times during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, at their meeting held May

30, 2023, August 10, 2023, November 13, 2023, & February 08, 2024.

The attendance of the members at the Audit committee meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of Members Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Chairman 4 4 Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Member 4 4 Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Member 4 4 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Member 4 4

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

c) Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors is constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section and Regulation and there was no change in the composition of the nomination & remuneration committee during the financial year under review.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of:

Name of Members Designation Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Chairman (Independent Director) Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Member (Independent Director) Mrs. Leena Prashant Salvi Member (Non-Executive Director) Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Member (Independent Director)

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a

Director, and policy relating to selection and remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees.

Major criteria/gist defined in the policy framed for appointment of and payment of remuneration to the Directors of the Company, are as under:

Minimum Qualification

Positive Attributes Independence Experience

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company pursuant to provisions of Section 178 (3) and (4) of the Companies Act, 2013 is published on the website of the Company at https://www.ttspl.in/investor-relation/

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee met 2 times during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, at their meeting held on August 10, 2023 & February 08, 2024.

The attendance of the members at the Nomination & Remuneration committee meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of Members Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Chairman 2 2 Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Member 2 2 Mrs. Leena Prashant Salvi Member 2 2 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Member 2 2

d) Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholder & Relationship Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section and Regulation and there was no change in the composition of the

Stakeholder Relationship Committee during the financial year under review.

The Stakeholder & Relationship Committee comprises of:

Name of Members Designation Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Chairman (Independent Director) Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Member (Executive Director) Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Member(Independent Director) Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Member(Independent Director)

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 2 times during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, at their meeting held on October 31, 2023 & February 08, 2024.

The attendance of the members at the Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of Members Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Chairman 2 2 Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Member 2 2 Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Member 2 2 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Member 2 1

e) Meeting of Independent Directors

In compliance with Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors held their separate meeting on February 08, 2024, without the attendance of non-independent directors and members of management, inter alia, to discuss the following:

• Review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole.

• Review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, considering the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; and assess the quality, quantity, and timeliness of flow of information between the

Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform their duties effectively and reasonably.

All independent directors were present at the meeting, deliberated on the above and expressed their satisfaction.

f) Vigil Mechanism for the Directors and Employees:

The Board of Directors of the Company have, pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on the raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc.

The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concerns/grievances to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and it also It provides direct access to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance

Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine whistle-blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization.

The Company is committed to adhering to the highest standards of ethical, moral, and legal conduct of business operations.

The said policy is also available on the website of the Company at https://ttspl.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Vigil-Mechanism-min.pdf

g) Corporate Social Responsibility Policy:

The Company has in place a CSR policy which provides guidelines for conducting CSR activities of the Company. The CSR policy is available on the website of the Company https://www.ttspl.in/investor-relation/ The Company undertakes one or more activities which fall within the provisions of Schedule VII of the Act.

During the year, the Company was required to spend an amount of INR 24,49,192/- on CSR activities and the Company has spent an amount of INR 23,00,000/- during the year and an amount of INR. 98,192/-was transferred to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund on May 13, 2024 and INR 51,000/- was transferred to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund on August 08, 2024.

The Annual Report on CSR activities, in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act), is annexed to this report as "Annexure II" to this Report.

h) Annual Evaluation of Directors, Committee and Board as a whole:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out the formal annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its various Committees and the working of the Board as whole. The evaluation exercise was carried out on various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of the duties and obligations, governance issues, etc.

The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained below:

• Performance Evaluation criteria: Separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman by the Nomination and Remuneration committee as per the structured mechanism who were evaluated on following parameters / criteria:

• Participation and contribution by a director,

• Commitment (including guidance provided to senior management outside of Board / Committee meetings),

• Effective deployment of knowledge and expertise,

• Effective management of relationship with stakeholders,

Integrity and maintenance of confidentiality,

Independence of behavior and judgment,

• Observance of Code of Conduct, and

Impact and influence

In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors of the Company possess necessary expertise, integrity, experience, and proficiency in their respective fields. Further, all Independent Directors have confirmed that they have registered with the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by; and are either exempt or have completed the online proficiency self -assessment test conducted by; the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs the in accordance with the provisions of Section 150 of the Act.

4. AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY:

a) Statutory Auditors:

During the financial year under review M/s S C M K & Co. LLP resigned as the statutory auditor of the Company w.e.f. August 11, 2023.

Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of Section 140 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; M/s S R B C & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 324982E/ E300003), were appointed as the statutory auditor of the Company vide resolution passed by the shareholders at the 28th annual general meeting of the Company, held on September 25, 2023; for a term of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting. They continue to be the auditors of the Company.

b) Observations of Statutory auditors on accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024:

The observations / qualifications / disclaimers made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

c) Reporting of frauds by statutory auditors under Section 143(12):

There were no incidents of reporting of frauds by Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) Secretarial Auditor:

Provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, mandates the Company to obtain a Secretarial Audit Report from a Practicing Company Secretary.

Accordingly, M/s. Mishra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries were appointed as a secretarial auditor by the Board on May 30, 2024, to issue Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-2024.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. Mishra & Associates in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2023-2024 dated

May 27, 2024, forms part of this report.

Observations of Secretarial auditors for the year ended March 31, 2024:

The replies to the comments of Secretarial Auditors in Auditors Report are as follows:

Sr. No. Observation Remark Management Response 1. Website of the Company was not updated within the time limit prescribed in Regulation 46 of Listing Regulation Company have updated the website 2. The Company has not submitted Form Annual Performance Report for one of a subsidiary situated in Nepal for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Company inadverdently missed to submit form Annual Performance Report for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Further, in compliance to Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations, M/s Oneworld Logistics India Private Limited; the material unlisted subsidiaries of the Company have undertaken the secretarial audit for the financial year 2023-2024.

The Secretarial audit reports of the material unlisted subsidiary is appended with the annual report of the Company.

e) Cost Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Notifications/Circulars issued by the

Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time, the Company is not required to appoint Cost Auditor.

f) Maintenance of Cost records:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is not required to maintain Cost Records under said Rules.

g) Internal auditor:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Board has on May 30, 2023, appointed M/s. NMJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

5. OTHER DISCLOSURES

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. Details of significant and material orders passed by the Regulator or Court or Tribunal:

There were no significant and material orders issued against the Company by a regulating authority or court or tribunal that could affect the going concern status and companys operation in future.

b. Risk Management Policy:

The Company has a risk management framework in place for identification and management of risks including to identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate various risks to key business objectives Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

c. Directors Responsibility Statement:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that: a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, b. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the

Company as March 31, 2024, and of the profit/loss of the Company for that year, c. proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, d. the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis, e. They have laid down Internal financial controls for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information and, f. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively,

d. Disclosure regarding Internal Complaints Committee under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

In accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 the Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee and also framed and adopted the policy for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace.

The following is the summary of Sexual Harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year 2023-2024.

• No. of Complaints Received: Nil

• No. of Complaints Disposed of: Nil

The Company has submitted its Annual Report on the cases of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace to the

District Officer, Mumbai pursuant to section 21 of the aforesaid Act and Rules framed thereunder.

e. Disclosure under Section 43(a)(ii) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

f. Disclosure under Section 54(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

g. Disclosure under Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

h. Disclosure under Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

i. Disclosure of proceedings pending, or application made under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

No application was filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

j. Disclosure of reason for difference between valuation done at the time of taking loan from Bank and at the time of One Time Settlement:

There was no instance of a one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

k. Compliances of Secretarial Standards:

The Company is in compliance with all the applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

l. Particulars of Employees:

The particulars of remuneration to directors and employees and other related information required to be disclosed under Section 197 (12) and sub rule 1 of rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder are given in "Annexure III" to this Report.

As per the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees are provided in the prescribed format are appended as Annexure IV to this report.

Further the Company has no employee who is in receipt of remuneration of either:

1. Rs. 8,50,000 /- per month or INR 1,02,00,000/- per annum or

2. Who receives in aggregate in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole Time Director of the Company and holds by himself/herself along with his spouse and dependent children not less than 2% of the equity shares of the Company

m. Management Discussion and Analysis:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is furnished as "Annexure V."

n. SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES):

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are a centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies, and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status.

Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint.

The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during the financial year 2023-2024.

o. Criteria for making payments to Non-Executive Directors:

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(f) the Board has framed the policy containing the criteria for making the payments to non-executive directors.

The policy is available on the website at https://ttspl.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Making-Payments-to-Non-Executive-Directors-min.pdf

p. Corporate Governance:

Your Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We believe sound corporate governance is critical to enhance and retain investor trust. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in corporate governance. The Board considers itself as trustee of its shareholders and acknowledges its responsibilities towards them for the creation and safeguarding of their wealth. In order to conduct business with these principles the company has created a corporate structure based on business needs and maintains a high degree of transparency through regular disclosures with a focus on adequate control systems.

As per provisions of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the

Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-2024 is enclosed with the annual report.

q. Code of Conduct:

The Board has laid down a specific code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management of the Company. All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code on an annual basis.

r. Insider Trading:

The Board has in consultation with the Stakeholders Relationship Committee laid down the policy to regulate and monitor Insider Trading in the Company. The Committee regularly analyses the transactions and monitors them to prevent Insider Trading.

The Company has also adopted a Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy.

s. Means of Communication:

The Board believes that effective communication of information is an essential component of Corporate Governance. The Company regularly interacts with its shareholders through multiple channels of communication such as the Companys Website and stipulated communications to the Stock Exchange where the Companys shares are listed for the announcement of Financial Results, Annual Report, Notices, Outcome of Meetings, and Companys Policies etc.

t. Human Resources:

Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in the attraction, retention, and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused peoples attention are currently underway. Your Companys thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

As on March 31, 2024, there were a total of 384 employees. The Company has all the required policies under the Indian laws for the time being in force and as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 to protect and safeguard the interest of the employees.

u. Website:

The Company has a website addressed as www.ttspl.in. Website contains the basic information about the Company

- details of its Business, Financial Information, Shareholding Pattern, Contact Information of the Designated Official of the Company who is responsible for assisting and handling investors grievances and such other details as may be required under sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulations, 2015. The Company ensures that the contents of this website are periodically updated.

v. Disclosure pursuant to Section 67(3) of Companies Act, 2013:

Disclosure in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees in respect of shares to which the scheme relates is not applicable to the Company during the financial year 2023-2024 pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

w. Disclosure pursuant to Schedule V Part II Section II of Companies Act, 2013:

The disclosure pursuant to Schedule V Part II Section II of Companies Act,2013 forms part of the Corporate Governance report.

x. Indian Accounting Standards– IFRS Converge Standards: notification The Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its dated 16th February 2015 notified under Section 133 of the

Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. In pursuance of the said

your Company has prepared the financial statements to comply in all material respects in accordance with the applicability of Indian Accounting Standards.

y. Listing on Stock Exchange:

The Equity shares of the Company listed on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

z. Depository System:

Your Companys equity shares are in Demat form. The Company has appointed Central Depository Services India

Limited (CDSL) as designated depository to the Company.

aa. Awards and Achievements:

Your Company has a long list of Awards and Recognition during its long legacy of three decades. The Company has been felicitated at various forums by valuable stakeholders in the business.

ab. Annual Listing Fees to the Stock Exchanges:

Total Transport Systems Limited have listed its equity shares on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The listing fees have been duly paid to the exchange and annual custodial fees have been paid to CDSL and NSDL for F.Y. 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

Your directors take this opportunity to thank the customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, business partners/associates, financial institutions and Central and State Governments for their consistent support and encouragement to the Company.

ANNEXURE-I

Form AOC-I

(Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/ associate companies/ joint ventures Part "A": Subsidiaries

(Information in respect of each subsidiary/ Associate Companies/ Joint Venture Companies to be presented with amounts in Rs)

S r . No. 1 Particulars Name of the subsidiary CP World Logistics India Private Limited One world Logistics Private Limited RN Freight Forwarders Private Limited Total Transport Systems Private Limited (Nepal) 2 Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned, if different from the holding companys reporting period April 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024 3 Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant Financial Year in the case of foreign subsidiaries. NA NA NA Reporting Currency: Indian Rupees (INR) & Exchange Rate: 1 NPR= 0.624707 4 Share capital 1,00,000 9,95,00,000 1,00,000 15,61,768 5 Reserves and Surplus -79,41,000 -19,91,53,000 -5686000 30,97,387 6 Total Assets 9,61,000 23,94,46,000 17,956000 63,60,867 7 Total Liabilities 88,02,000 33,48,48,000 1,95,42,000 19,69,826 8 Investments 0 0 9 Turnover 0 89,72,60,000 4,05,97,000 1,07,65,529 10 Profit before taxation -7,47,000 -5,18,29,000 -40,000 1,89,191 11 Provision for taxation 0 8,03,000 -5,000 47,298 12 Profit after taxation -7,47,000 -5,10,27,000 -1,000 1,41,893 13 Proposed Dividend 0 14 % of shareholding 99.99% 99.99% 60% 64%

1. Names of subsidiaries which are yet to commence operations: Not Applicable

2. Names of subsidiaries which have been liquidated or sold during the year: Not Applicable

ANNEXURE - II

ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES

[Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014)

1. Brief outline on Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has framed a CSR Policy which is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.ttspl.in/investor-relation/ The guidelines for the Corporate Social Responsibility are outlined in the Policy.

2. Composition of CSR Committee: Not Applicable.

S r . No. Name of Director Designation / Nature of Directorship Number of meetings of CSR Committee held during the year Number of meetings of CSR Committee attended during the year

3. Provide the web-link(s) where the Composition of the CSR Committee, CSR Policy, and CSR Projects approved by the board are disclosed on the website of company: https://www.ttspl.in/investor-relation/

4. Provide the executive summary along with web link (s) of the Impact Assessment of CSR Projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8, if applicable: Not Applicable

5. Details of the amount available for set off in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 7 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and amount required for set off for the financial year, if any: Not Applicable

6. (a) Average net profit of the company as per sub-section (5) of section 135: INR 12,24,59,621/-

(b) Two percent of the average net profit of the company as per sub-section (5) of section 135: INR 24,49,192/-(c) Surplus arising out of the CSR Projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: Not Applicable

(d) Amount required to be set-off for the financial year, if any: Not Applicable (e) Total CSR obligation for the financial year [(b)+(c) -(d)]: INR 24,49,192/-

7. (a) CSR amount spent or unspent for the Financial Year:

Total Amount Spent for the Financial Year Amount Unspent Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per Section 135(6) Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to Section 135(5) Amount Date of transfer Amount Date of transfer INR 23,00,000/- Nil - 98,192/- May 13, 2024 51,000/- August 08,2024

(b) Details of CSR amount spent against Ongoing Projects for the F.Y. 2023-2024: Not Applicable

(b) Details of CSR amount spent on CSR Projects against other than Ongoing Projects for the F.Y. 2023-2024:

INR 24,49,192/-

Sr. No. Name of the project Item from the list of activities in Schedule VII Local Area (Yes/No) Location of the Project Mode of implementation Direct (Yes/No) Mode of implementation - Through implementing agency State District CSR Registration Number Name 1. Promotion of Health care Schedule VII (i) & (iii) Yes Maharashtra Thane No, through Implementing Agency CSR00000424 R S S Jankalyan Samiti 2. Educational Programme Schedule VII (ii) Yes Maharashtra Latur No, through Implementing Agency CSR00000424 R S S Jankalyan Samiti 3. Educational Programme Schedule VII (ii) Yes Maharashtra Mumbai No, through Implementing Agency CSR00029522 Rajasthani Seva sangh 4. Educational Programme Schedule VII (ii) NO Mathura U t t a r Pradesh No, through Implementing Agency CSR00006903 Jan Jagrati Trust 5. Educational Programme Schedule VII (ii) NO Mathura U t t a r Pradesh No, through Implementing Agency CSR00006903 Jan Jagrati Trust 6. Prime Ministers National Relief Fund Schedule VII (viii) NA NA NA Direct NA Prime Ministers National Relief Fund 7. Prime Ministers National Relief Fund Schedule VII (viii) NA NA NA Direct NA Prime Ministers National Relief Fund

(c) Amount spent in Administrative Overheads: Nil (d) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable: Nil

(e) Total amount spent for the Financial Year [(a)+(b) +(c) +(d)]: INR 24,49,192/-

(f) Excess amount for set off, if any: Nil

Sr. Particulars Amount (in Rs.) i. Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5) INR 24,49,192/- ii. Total amount spent for the Financial Year INR 24,49,192/- iii. Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)] NIL iv. Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities, of the previous financial years, if any NIL v. Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years[(iii)-(iv)] NIL

8. Details of CSR amount spent/ unspent for the preceding three financial years:

S r . No. Preceding Financial Year Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account under section 135 (6) Balance Amount in unspent CSR Account under Sub- section (6) of Section 135 (in Rs.) Amount Spent in the Financial Year (in Rs) Amount transferred to any Fund specified under Schedule VII as per Section 135(6) if any Amount remaining to be spent in succeeding financial years. Deficiency, if any Amount (in Rs.) Date of Transfer 1 F.Y. 2022-2023 Nil Nil 16,25,253/- Nil Nil Nil Nil 2 F.Y. 2021-2022 Nil Nil 11,80,000/- 4,69,417 September 27, 2022 Nil Nil 3 F.Y. 2020-2021 N o t Applicable Not Applicable 31,31,000/- - Not Applicable Nil Nil

9. Whether any capital assets have been created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year: No (a) Date of creation or acquisition of the capital asset(s): Not Applicable (b) Amount of CSR spent for creation or acquisition of capital asset: Not Applicable

(c) Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose name such capital asset is registered, their address etc.: Not Applicable

(d) Provide details of the capital asset(s) created or acquired (including complete address and location of the capital asset): Not Applicable Furnish the details relating to such asset(s) so created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year: Not Applicable

S r . No. Short particulars of the property or asset(s) [including Complete address and location of the property] Pin code of the property or asset(s) Date of Amount creation of the registered amount spent Details of owner of CSR beneficiary entity/ Authority/ CSR Registration Number, if applicable Name Registered Address

10. Specify the reason(s) if the company has failed to spend two percent of the average net profit as per section

135(5): Not Applicable

"Annexure III"

Remuneration Details

[Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

(a) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the

Financial Year ending March 31, 2024, and

(b) The Percentage Increase in Remuneration of Each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the Financial Year ending on March 31, 2024.

Name of the Director Designation Remuneration of Director/KMP for Financial year 2023- 2024 (In Lakhs) Ratio of remuneration of each to remuneration employees Director median of % increase in remuneration in FY 2023- 2024 Mr. Makarand Prabhakar Pradhan Managing Director 142.00 3.16 1.02 Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis Executive Director 142.00 3.16 1.02 Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe Executive Director & CFO 139.00 3.23 1.02 Ms. Leena Prashant Salvi Non-Executive Director 0.6 10.55 - Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire Non-Executive and Independent Director 1.1 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Non-Executive and Independent Director 1.1 Being Non-Executive Directors, only sitting fees was paid and thus ratio is not given. Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena Non-Executive and Independent Director 1 Mr. Bhavik Trivedi Company Secretary 10.17 44.12 1.54

Notes:

1. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-2024 is -2.21% 2. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company in the financial year 2023-24 is 384 3. Average remuneration increases for non - managerial personnel of the Company during the financial year was 17% Remuneration increase is depending on the Companys performance, individual performance level and also market benchmarks.

4. It is hereby affirmed that that the remuneration paid is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

"Annexure III"

Remuneration Details

[Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of

Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

Particulars of Top Ten Employees as per Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for F.Y. 2023-2024 Name Designation Age (in years) Amount (in Rs.) Nature of Employment (Contractual or otherwise) Qualification & Experience Date of commencement of employment Last Employment % of equity shares held in the Company Relative of any Director or Manager Remarks MAKARAND PRABHAKAR PRADHAN Managing Director 60 1,42,00,000 Permanent Commerce Graduate. Mr. Makarand Prabhakar Pradhan has vast experience in the Freight Forwarding and Logistics Industry stretching over thirty- seven years. He is also associated with various Overseas Organizations and is in the best position to lead the Company. He is the Chairman of C P World Group since 2008 and I Cargo Alliance since 2011. I Cargo Alliance Ranks No. 5 in the global consolidation industry. He is also the president of Consolidators 27-07-1995 Forbes Gokak Ltd. 16.03 - -

SANJIV ARVIND POTNIS DIRECTOR 56 1,42,00,000 Permanent Commerce Graduate. Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis started his career with Dolphin Chartering Services Pvt. Ltd. And later joined Forbes Gokak Ltd. he has experience of over 25 years in the field of freight forwarding & offshore operations and exposure to shipping Industry. He also has significant experience in the field of administration and market development 27-07-1995 Forbes Gokak Ltd. 16.04 - SHRIKANT D NIBANDHE DIRECTOR 59 1,39,00,000 Permanent Commerce Graduate. Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe has vast experience in Freight Forwarding Logistics Industry and Management of Container Freight Stations (CFS) stretching over Thirty years. 27-07-1995 Forbes Gokak Ltd. 8.24 - KAUSHAL BUCH Business Development Manager 48 55,48,111.00 Permanent Commerce Graduate. He is having more than 25 years of experience in the marketing 04-11-1996 - Negligible - SHAHRAYAR A.KHAN BRANCH MANAGER 52 52,20,548.00 Permanent MA in English Lit. He is having more than 25 years of experience in the marketing 04-Nov-1995 - - - BHARAT MAL EKAR NATIONAL KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER 51 47,46,941.00 Permanent B.Com He is having more than 25 years of experience in the marketing 05-Jan-1996 Director of Technical Education – Maharashtra Negligible - BHARAT SINGH KANDARI GENERAL MANAGER 47 44,24,180.00 Permanent B.Com He is having more than 25 years of experience in the marketing 02-Jun-1999 - - - SANDESH KUBAL GENERAL MANAGER 45 43,73,086.00 Permanent B Com, He is having more than 20 years of experience in the marketing 05-Jul-2004 - - - ABHIJIT SAID GENERAL MANAGER 47 42,65,424.00 Permanent BSC, MBA Mktg and MBA – Personal He is having more than 25 years of experience in the marketing 01-Jun-2017 - - NISHAD VAIDYA BRANCH MANAGER 58 29,08,076.00 Permanent BSC He is having more than 25 years of experience in the marketing 01-Oct-2019 Cadila healthcareLimited Relative of Mr. Makarand Pradhan

FORM NO. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration

of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members of

TOTAL TRANSPORT SYSTEMS LIMITED

7th Floor T-Square, Opp Chandivali Petrol Pump,

Sakinaka, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400072, Maharashtra, India.

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Total Transport Systems Limited (hereinafter called ‘the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts / statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the compliance of the applicable laws and maintenance of records based on audit. We have conducted the audit in accordance with the applicable Auditing Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Auditing Standards requires that the Auditor shall comply with statutory and regulatory requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about compliance with applicable laws and maintenance of records.

Based our of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives whether electronically or otherwise during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records made available to us and maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of: i. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under (in so far as they are made applicable); ii. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made there under; iii. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under; iv. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment (Regulations relating to Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings): Not applicable to the Company for the audit period as there were no Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings by the Company; v. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act); a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009; and amendments from time to time; d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014; Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; e. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008: Not applicable to the Company during the audit period; f. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009: Not Applicable as there was no reportable event during the period under review; g. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998: Not Applicable as there was no reportable event during the period under review; h. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993, regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; i. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following: a. Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India; b. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, rules, regulations and guidelines etc. mentioned above except: i. Website of the Company was not updated within the time limit prescribed in Regulation 46 of Listing Regulation. ii. The Company has not submitted Form Annual Performance Report for one of the subsidiary situated in Nepal for the

Financial Year 2022-23.

We further report that, having regard to the compliance system prevailing in the Company and on the examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on test -check basis the Company has complied with the following specific law to the extent applicable to the Company: a. Handling of Cargo in Custom Areas Regulations, 2009; and b. Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act, 1993.

We further report that,

1. The Board of Directors of the Company is constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors and women director. The change in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review, were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

2. We further report that adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings and agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

3. All the decisions of the Board and Committees thereof were carried out with the requisite majority;

We further report that as per the information and explanations given to us, the representation made by the management and relied upon by us, there are adequate systems, processes and control mechanism exist in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with all applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. to the Company.

We report that during the Audit Period the events which are took place and which had a major bearing on the Companys affairs are listed below:

1. M/s. S C M K & Co LLP have resigned as Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from 11th August, 2023.

2. M/s. S R B C & Co LLP have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Period of Five Year starting from F.Y. 2023-24.

3. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting dated 10th August, 2023, have approved the Conversion of Loans Granted by the Total Transport Systems Limited to Oneworld Logistics Private Limited in to Equity Shares.

Secretarial Compliance report of Total Transport Systems Limited

For the Financial Year 31st March, 2024

To,

The Board of Directors,

Total Transport Systems Limited,

7th floor T-Square, Opp. Chandivali Petrol Pump,

Sakinaka, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400072, Maharashtra, India.

We have conducted the review of the compliance of the applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/s Total Transport Systems Limited (hereinafter referred as ‘the listed entity), having its registered office at

7th Floor, T-Square, Sakinaka Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400072, Maharashtra, India. Secretarial Review was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and to provide our observation thereon.

Based our of the listed entitys books, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the listed entity and also the information provided by the listed entity, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Review, we hereby report that, the listed entity has, during the review period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder in the manner and the reporting made hereinafter: We, M/s Mishra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have examined: (a) all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided by Total Transport Systems Limited ("the listed entity"),

(b) the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the Stock Exchanges,

(c) website of the listed entity,

(d) any other document/ filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this certification, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the provisions of :

(a) the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder; and (b) the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, have been examined, include:-a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018;(Not Applicable to the Listed Entity during the Review Period) e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014; (Not Applicable to the Company during the Review Period) f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021;

(Not Applicable to the Listed Entity during the Review Period) g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act 2013 and dealing with listed entity; i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018; and circulars/guidelines/relaxations and amendments issued thereunder. and based on the above examination, we hereby report that, during the Review Period:

I. (a) The listed entity has complied with the provisions of the above Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, except in respect of matters speci_ed below:-

Sr. No. Compliance Requirement (Regulations/ circulars / guidelines including specific Deviations Observations/ Remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary 1. The listed entity shall update any change in the content of its website within two working days from the date of such change in content [Regulation 46 (3) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 In few instances website of the Company was not updated within prescribed time In few instances website of the Company was not updated within prescribed time. However as on Date of this Report. Website of the Company is updated.

(b) The listed entity has taken the actions to comply with the observations made in previous reports as annexed in Annexure-1

II. Compliances related to resignation of statutory auditors from listed entities and their material subsidiaries as per SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019:

Sr. No. Particulars Compliance Status Observations/ remarks by PCS, if any. 1 Compliances with the following conditions while appointing/re-appointing an auditor i. If the auditor has resigned within 45 days from the end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor before such Yes M/s S C M K & Co LLP has resigned as Statutory NA resignation, has issued the limited review/ audit report for such quarter; or NA Auditor of the Company and its Material Subsidiary i.e. ii. If the auditor has resigned after 45 days from the end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor before such resignation, has issued the limited review/ audit report for such quarter as well as the next quarter; or iii. If the auditor has signed the limited review/ audit report for the first three quarters of a financial year, the auditor before such resignation, has issued the limited review/ audit report for the last quarter of such financial year as well as the audit report for such financial year. Oneworld Logistics Private Limited w.e.f. 11th August, 2023 i.e. within 45 days from the end of the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2023 and they have issued Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2023 for the Listed Entity 2 Other conditions relating to resignation of statutory auditor i. Reporting of concerns by Auditor with respect to the listed entity/its material subsidiary to the Audit Committee: NA There was no concern reported by Auditor to NA the Audit Committee with a. In case of any concern with the management of the listed entity/material subsidiary such as non-availability of NA respect to Listed Entity or its information / non-cooperation by the management which has hampered the audit process, the auditor has approached the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the listed entity and the Audit Committee shall receive such concern directly and specifically immediately without waiting for the quarterly Audit Committee meetings. NA Material Subsidiary b. In case the auditor proposes to resign, all concerns with respect to the proposed resignation, along with relevant documents has been brought to the notice of the Audit Committee. In cases where the proposed resignation is due to non-receipt of information / explanation from the company, the auditor has informed the Audit Committee the details of information/explanation sought and not provided by the management, as applicable. c. The Audit Committee / Board of Directors, as the case may be, deliberated on the matter on receipt of such information from the auditor relating to the proposal to resign as mentioned above and communicate its views to the management and the auditor. ii. Disclaimer in case of non-receipt of information: The auditor has provided an appropriate disclaimer in its audit report, which is in accordance with the Standards of Auditing as specified by ICAI / NFRA, in case where the listed entity/ its material subsidiary has not provided information as required by the auditor. 3 The listed entity / its material subsidiary has obtained information from the Auditor upon resignation, in the format as specified in Annexure- A in SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/ CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019. Yes Listed Entity and Its Material Subsidiary have obtained information as specified in Annexure- A in SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/ CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019

III. We hereby report that, during the Review Period the compliance status of the listed entity is appended as below:

Sr. No. Particulars Compliance Status (Yes/No NA) Observations/ remarks by PCS Secretarial Standards: Yes - The compliances of the listed entity are in accordance with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), as notified by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and mandatorily applicable. Adoption and timely updation of the Policies: Yes - • All applicable policies under SEBI Regulations are adopted with the approval of board of directors / committees, as may be applicable of the listed entities. • All the policies are in conformity with SEBI Regulations and has been reviewed & timely Maintenance and disclosures on Website: Yes In few instances website of the Company was not • The Listed entity is maintaining a functional website. updated within prescribed • Timely dissemination of the documents/ information under a separate section on the website. time. As on date of this report, website of the Company is updated. • Web-links provided in annual corporate governance reports under Regulation 27(2) Disqualification of Director: Yes As per Regulation 16 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing disqualified None of the Director of the Listed Entity are under Section 164 of Companies Act, 2013. Yes Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, To examine details related to Subsidiaries of listed entities: 2015, M/s Oneworld Logistics Private Limited has become material unlisted (a) Identification of material subsidiary companies. subsidiary of the Company (b) Requirements with respect to disclosure of material as well as other subsidiaries. with effect from 1st April, 2023. Preservation of Documents: Yes - As per the confirmations given by the listed entity, and on our test check basis, it is preserving and maintaining records as prescribed under SEBI Regulations and disposal of records as per Policy of Preservation of Documents and Archival policy prescribed under Listing Regulations. Performance Evaluation: Yes - The listed entity has conducted performance evaluation of the Board, Independent Directors, and the Committees on an annual basis as prescribed in SEBI Regulations. Performance Evaluation: Yes - The listed entity has conducted performance evaluation of the Board, Independent Directors, and the Committees on an annual basis as prescribed in SEBI Regulations. Related Party Transactions: Yes The listed entity has obtained prior approval of Audit (a)The listed entity has obtained prior approval of Audit Committee for all Related party transactions Committee for all related party transactions (b)In case no prior approval obtained, the listed entity confirmation shall provide detailed reasons along with whether the transactions were subsequently approved/ ratified/rejected by the Audit committee Disclosure of events or information: Yes - The listed entity has provided all the required disclosure(s) under Regulation 30 along with Schedule III of Listing Regulations within the time limits prescribed thereunder. Prohibition of Insider Trading: Yes - The listed entity is in compliance with Regulation 3(5) & 3(6) SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Actions taken by SEBI or Stock Exchange(s), if any: Yes - No Actions has been taken against the listed entity/ its promoters/directors/ subsidiaries either by SEBI or by Stock Exchanges (including under the Standard Operating Procedures issued by SEBI through various circulars) under SEBI Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder. Additional Non-compliances, if any: Yes - No additional non-compliance observed for any SEBI regulation/circular/guidance note etc.

Assumptions & Limitation of scope and Review:

1. Compliance of the applicable laws and ensuring the authenticity of documents and information furnished, are the responsibilities of the management of the listed entity.

2. Our responsibility is to certify based upon our examination of relevant documents and information. This is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial Records and Books of Accounts of the listed entity.

4. This Report is solely for the intended purpose of compliance in terms of Regulation 24A (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the listed entity nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the listed entity

Annexure 1

S r . No. Compliance Requirement Regulation / (Regulations/ circulars/ Circular No. guidelines including specific clause) Deviations Details of violation Fine Observations / Amount Remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary Remedial Action, if Remarks any, taken by the Listed Entity 1. Listed entity should have R e g u l a t i o n minimum 6 Directors and 17(1)(b) & (c), 18(1)(b), 19(1) majority shall be Independent Director (ID). (c) and 20(2A) of Listing Audit Committee (AC) of Regulations Listed entity shall have Three Directors as members and at least Two Third shall be ID. Composition of Board and Committee was not proper. Composition of Board and Committee was not proper - Due to completion of term of Mr. Abhishek Talwar and Mr. Sunil Kshirsagar as ID of the Company w.e.f. April 3, 2022, the Composition of Board and its Committees was not in compliance with Listing Regulations. Company has appointed Mr. Sandesh Kirkire and Mr. Mangina Rao as Independent Director w.e.f. April 14, 2022 and re-constituted its Committee on the same day. Nomination and Remuneration (NRC) Committee shall have minimum Three Non- Executive Members and at least Two Third shall be ID. Stakeholder Relationship Committee (SRC) shall have at least three directors, with at least one being an independent director, shall be members of the Committee. 2. Details of date of appointment Sebi Circular of ID on Board and in - S E B I / Committees H O / C F D / C M D - 2 / P / CIR/2021/567 dated May 31,2021 I n c o r r e c t details Details of date of Appointment of Independent Director on Board and in C o m m i t t e e s is mentioned incorrect in C o r p o r a t e G o v e r n a n c e Report filed quarterly to the Stock Exchange for the Financial Year 2022-23. Date of Appointment of Mr. Sandesh Kirkire and Mr. Mangina Rao as Independent Director on Board and in Committee is mentioned as April 13, 2022 instead of April 14, 2022. It was just a typographical error, further the company took steps to rectify the same but could not correct that 3. Intimation to Stock R e g u l a t i o n Exchange w.r.t. Alteration in 30 read with Memorandum of Association Schedule 3 (MOA) of the Company part A clause 14 of Listing Regulation N o n - Submission Intimation was not made to stock exchange w.r.t. Alteration of MOA. Company has altered the MOA for increase in Authorised Share Capital, but intimation was not made to Stock Exchange. It was an unintentional lapse on the part of the Company and the Company will take due care henceforth. 4. Listed entity shall provide SEBI Circular the information including S E B I / H O / PAN number of Promoter(s) I S D / I S D / including member(s) of the C I R / P / 2 0 2 promoter group, designated d a t e d person(s) and director(s) with S e p t e m b e r Designated depository on the 09, 2020 same day. Delay in intimation to Designated Depository The Company has updated details of d e s i g n a t e d persons with the designated depository in delay. Change in Designated Person were made during the review period and intimation was made to designated depository in delay. It was erroneous lapse in making the entries, since formalities were in process for the appointment. Delay was unintentional and the company will take due care henceforth 5. The Company has updated SEBI Circular details of designated SEBI/HO/ISD/ persons with the designated I S D / C I R / P depository in delay. /202 dated S e p t e m b e r 09, 2020 Delay in intimation to Designated Depository The Company has updated details of d e s i g n a t e d persons with the designated depository in delay The Company took note of the advisory letter issued by the stock exchange and the Company will take necessary care and steps to avoid this in future

Form No. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members of

ONEWORLD LOGISTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

701-705, T-Square, Opp. Chandivali Petrol Pump, Sakinaka, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400072, MH

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Oneworld Logistics Private Limited (CIN: U63090MH2010PTC198688) (hereinafter called ‘the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts / statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based our of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company, the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorised representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, the explanations and clarifications given to us and the representations made by the Management, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 generally complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records made available to us and maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of: i. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under; ii. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made there under; Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; iii. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under; iv. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment (Regulations relating to Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings): Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; v. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act); a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009; Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014; Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; e. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008: Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; f. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009: Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review;; g. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998: Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; h. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993, regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review; i. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Not Applicable to the Company during the period under review

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following: a. Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India;

During the period under review, the Company has generally complied with the provisions of the Act, rules, regulations and guidelines etc. mentioned above, to the extent applicable.

We further report that, having regard to the compliance system prevailing in the Company and on the examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on test -check basis the Company has complied with the following specific law to the extent applicable to the Company: a) Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act, 1993; b) Carriage of Goods by Road Act, 2007;

We further report that,

1. The Board of Directors of the Company is constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors and women director. There were no changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review.

2. We further report that adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings and agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance other than those held at shorter notice, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

3. All the decisions of the Board and Committees thereof were carried out with the requisite majority;

We further report that as per the information and explanations given to us, the representation made by the management and relied upon by us, there are adequate systems, processes and control mechanism exist in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with all applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. to the Company.

We further report that the following specific events occurred during the audit period: i. The Company has increased its Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 5,00,00,000/- to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on July 06, 2023. The Company has altered its Memorandum in this respect and complied with the provisions of the Act. ii. The Board had approved the issue of 76,42,308 equity shares of 10/- each at a par through right issue in their meeting held on August 09, 2023. The shares were allotted by Board of Directors in their Meeting held on December 11, 2023. As informed by the Management of the Company, due to some typographical mistake in the dates, Company has filed two

Forms (i.e. Form MGT-14 & PAS-3) for the said Allotment. iii. M/s. S C M K & Co. LLP, have resigned as Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from 11th August, 2023. iv. M/s. V. R Sabnis and Associates have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of Five Year Starting from F.Y. 2023-24.

The compliance by the Company with applicable finance laws like Direct and Indirect tax laws has not been reviewed in this audit since the same have been subject to review by Statutory Financial Auditor and other designated professionals.