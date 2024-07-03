Total Transport Systems Ltd Summary

Total Transport Systems Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Total Transport Systems Private Limited on 27, July 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Total Transport Systems Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited Company on 24, April 2017. Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe joined the Company as Promoter in the year 1998. The Companys major areas of operations are Sea Freight Forwarding, Consolidation & Deconsolidation of cargo, Air Freight Logistic and Warehousing& Transportation. The services to customers are provided in two ways consisting of Booking and Complete Logistic Solutions. In Booking, the customer books his cargo through the Company but transportation, custom clearance etc provided by his designated CHA or custom Broker. It receive the cargo, consolidate it in container and ship it to destination. In Complete Logistics Solutions, the customer books his cargo and all services including transportation, custom clearance, consolidation, forwarding etc is done by the Company till the point of destination.Established in 1994, Total Transport Systems Ltd is a well-established Company in Indias cargo market. Through a robust network of partners, the Company made a strong foothold in the logistics industry in the country. It specializes in logistics business keeping a focus on core business activities namely consolidation of Export cargoes, deconsolidation of import cargoes, full container loads and air freight from India to worldwide destinations. As a non-vessel Operating Common Carrier, the Companys consolidated shipping is rated among the top customers of almost all leading shipping lines operating in the region. The Company specializes in the business of Airfreight, LCL Forwarding for both exports and imports. In addition to such services, it focus on timely delivery, diversification of its service portfolio, sustained long-term relationships with its clients, and extending value-added services over and above simple logistics. It represents worlds 5th largest consolidators network named Cargo Alliance with 166 offices in 89 countries. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries- CP World Logistics India Pvt Ltd and One World Logistics Pvt Ltd. Incorporated in 2010, One World Logistics offers services of last mile, rural mile and rural B2B delivery. The Companys robust business model along with its latest ERP and SaaS for technology back up gives an added advantage. It operates under the brand Abhilaya. It is an on-demand last-mile delivery solution provider offering tech-enabled delivery solutions for E-commerce, Restaurants, FMCG, Pharma and online & offline retailers.The Company entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Seedeer (Hong Kong) E- Commerce Company Limited to forma Joint venture entity called a Seedeer (India) E-commerce Private Limited to gain access to the world-wide global supply chainactivity of Seedeer locally in India. In October, 2012, the Company entered into an agreement with Central Warehousing Corporation for their warehouse at Impex Park, Navi Mumbai. The Company has captured the Indian market for providing services for deconsolidation of cargo, Forwarding andConsolidation of cargoes from all major locations across the globe. It has tie-ups with various shipping lineslike Maersk, MSC, NYK,Hapag Lloyd, Hyundai, CMA -CGM, Cosco etc.to move the consolidated cargo on time.The Company is a members of FIATA i.e. International Federation of Freight Forwarding Association, Bombay Overseas Freight Brokers Association and Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India, Consolidators Association of India and AMTOI.In July 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 37,80,000 Equity Shares by raising capital through equity to Rs 17.01 Crore.