Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Total Transport Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and dividend Total Transport Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Total Transport Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024