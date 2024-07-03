Summary

Navkar Corporation Limited is one of Indias largest Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Rail Terminals, Container Train Operator, Warehousing and other Logistics Solution providers. The Company provide a wide range of customised, technology-enabled integrated logistics solutions and corporate mobility services. Their strength lies in wide bouquet of offerings through extensive network of strategically located warehouses and transportation network. As on March 31, 2023 the company has three Container Freight Stations, two at Ajivali and one at Somathane in Panvel with aggregate installed capacity of over 5,35,000 TEUs per annum.The company can handle cargo at controlled temperatures at its temperature controlled chamber and through the 92 Reefer plug points at its CFSs. The company is also certified to handle hazardous cargo at the Ajivali CFS II and the Somathane CFS. The Company provides cargo storage facilities at its CFSs which include a buffer yard and warehouses for the storage of cargo. The company also offers services such as packing, labelling/bar-coding, palletizing, fumigation and other related activities at the warehouses and also customize the offerings to the customers. The companys warehouses are spread over an aggregate area of 500,000 sq. ft., which includes a bonded warehouse of 60,782 sq. ft. and an area of 118,000 sq. ft. designated for the consolidation of less than container load (LCL) containers. The companys CFSs also h

Read More