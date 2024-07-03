Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹159
Prev. Close₹159.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,518.14
Day's High₹159.9
Day's Low₹146.15
52 Week's High₹176.43
52 Week's Low₹76.05
Book Value₹130.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,230.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
150.52
150.52
150.52
150.52
Preference Capital
0
20.56
18.38
16.43
Reserves
1,823.99
1,826
1,731.62
1,664.56
Net Worth
1,974.51
1,997.08
1,900.52
1,831.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
672.36
567.09
428.17
370.9
yoy growth (%)
18.56
32.44
15.44
6.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-35.16
-35.58
-35.05
-31.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.69
77.41
128.38
99.21
Depreciation
-50.02
-42.09
-22.93
-20.07
Tax paid
-16.76
-32.1
-27.46
-10.42
Working capital
49.39
-4.2
-34.07
-179.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.56
32.44
15.44
6.8
Op profit growth
-14.94
-0.13
21.15
2.63
EBIT growth
-25.64
-14.67
12.29
-11.18
Net profit growth
-64.84
-55.09
13.66
-6.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
370.91
347.26
325.68
349.35
333.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
370.91
347.26
325.68
349.35
333.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
3.08
0
0
Other Income
13.13
23.18
2.15
20.84
4.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Kumar Thakur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pooja Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepa Gehani
Independent Director
Atul Kumar
Chairman & Additional Director
Rinkesh Roy
Additional Director
LALIT CHANDANMAL SINGHVI
Additional Director
Manish Gupta
Additional Director
Karun Kant Dave
WTD & Additional Director
Amit Garg
Reports by Navkar Corporation Ltd
Summary
Navkar Corporation Limited is one of Indias largest Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Rail Terminals, Container Train Operator, Warehousing and other Logistics Solution providers. The Company provide a wide range of customised, technology-enabled integrated logistics solutions and corporate mobility services. Their strength lies in wide bouquet of offerings through extensive network of strategically located warehouses and transportation network. As on March 31, 2023 the company has three Container Freight Stations, two at Ajivali and one at Somathane in Panvel with aggregate installed capacity of over 5,35,000 TEUs per annum.The company can handle cargo at controlled temperatures at its temperature controlled chamber and through the 92 Reefer plug points at its CFSs. The company is also certified to handle hazardous cargo at the Ajivali CFS II and the Somathane CFS. The Company provides cargo storage facilities at its CFSs which include a buffer yard and warehouses for the storage of cargo. The company also offers services such as packing, labelling/bar-coding, palletizing, fumigation and other related activities at the warehouses and also customize the offerings to the customers. The companys warehouses are spread over an aggregate area of 500,000 sq. ft., which includes a bonded warehouse of 60,782 sq. ft. and an area of 118,000 sq. ft. designated for the consolidation of less than container load (LCL) containers. The companys CFSs also h
Read More
The Navkar Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd is ₹2230.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Navkar Corporation Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navkar Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navkar Corporation Ltd is ₹76.05 and ₹176.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Navkar Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.20%, 3 Years at 54.47%, 1 Year at 50.56%, 6 Month at 39.25%, 3 Month at 22.39% and 1 Month at 3.47%.
