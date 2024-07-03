iifl-logo-icon 1
Navkar Corporation Ltd Share Price

148.2
(-7.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open159
  • Day's High159.9
  • 52 Wk High176.43
  • Prev. Close159.97
  • Day's Low146.15
  • 52 Wk Low 76.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,518.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,230.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Navkar Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Navkar Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Navkar Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Navkar Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.44%

Non-Promoter- 2.05%

Institutions: 2.05%

Non-Institutions: 27.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Navkar Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

150.52

150.52

150.52

150.52

Preference Capital

0

20.56

18.38

16.43

Reserves

1,823.99

1,826

1,731.62

1,664.56

Net Worth

1,974.51

1,997.08

1,900.52

1,831.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

672.36

567.09

428.17

370.9

yoy growth (%)

18.56

32.44

15.44

6.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-35.16

-35.58

-35.05

-31.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.69

77.41

128.38

99.21

Depreciation

-50.02

-42.09

-22.93

-20.07

Tax paid

-16.76

-32.1

-27.46

-10.42

Working capital

49.39

-4.2

-34.07

-179.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.56

32.44

15.44

6.8

Op profit growth

-14.94

-0.13

21.15

2.63

EBIT growth

-25.64

-14.67

12.29

-11.18

Net profit growth

-64.84

-55.09

13.66

-6.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

370.91

347.26

325.68

349.35

333.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

370.91

347.26

325.68

349.35

333.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

3.08

0

0

Other Income

13.13

23.18

2.15

20.84

4.65

Navkar Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Navkar Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Kumar Thakur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pooja Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepa Gehani

Independent Director

Atul Kumar

Chairman & Additional Director

Rinkesh Roy

Additional Director

LALIT CHANDANMAL SINGHVI

Additional Director

Manish Gupta

Additional Director

Karun Kant Dave

WTD & Additional Director

Amit Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navkar Corporation Ltd

Summary

Navkar Corporation Limited is one of Indias largest Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Rail Terminals, Container Train Operator, Warehousing and other Logistics Solution providers. The Company provide a wide range of customised, technology-enabled integrated logistics solutions and corporate mobility services. Their strength lies in wide bouquet of offerings through extensive network of strategically located warehouses and transportation network. As on March 31, 2023 the company has three Container Freight Stations, two at Ajivali and one at Somathane in Panvel with aggregate installed capacity of over 5,35,000 TEUs per annum.The company can handle cargo at controlled temperatures at its temperature controlled chamber and through the 92 Reefer plug points at its CFSs. The company is also certified to handle hazardous cargo at the Ajivali CFS II and the Somathane CFS. The Company provides cargo storage facilities at its CFSs which include a buffer yard and warehouses for the storage of cargo. The company also offers services such as packing, labelling/bar-coding, palletizing, fumigation and other related activities at the warehouses and also customize the offerings to the customers. The companys warehouses are spread over an aggregate area of 500,000 sq. ft., which includes a bonded warehouse of 60,782 sq. ft. and an area of 118,000 sq. ft. designated for the consolidation of less than container load (LCL) containers. The companys CFSs also h
Company FAQs

What is the Navkar Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Navkar Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd is ₹2230.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Navkar Corporation Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Navkar Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navkar Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navkar Corporation Ltd is ₹76.05 and ₹176.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Navkar Corporation Ltd?

Navkar Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.20%, 3 Years at 54.47%, 1 Year at 50.56%, 6 Month at 39.25%, 3 Month at 22.39% and 1 Month at 3.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Navkar Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Navkar Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.45 %
Institutions - 2.06 %
Public - 27.50 %

