Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors of Navkar Corporation Limited ("The Company" or "Navkar") is pleased to present their 16th Annual

Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys financial performance during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 compared to the previous financial year is summarized in below:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Revenue 44084.17 44967.58 Total Expenses 42883.09 40051.49 Profit Before Tax from continuing Operations Before exceptional items 1201.08 4916.09 Exceptional Item - 1906.42 Tax Expenses Current Tax 194.01 1859.12 Earlier Year Tax 226.70 38.08 Deferred Tax Expenses 220.50 (2374.21) Total Tax Expenses 641.21 (477.01) Profit for the period from Continuing Operations 559.87 7299.52 Discontinued Operations (a) Profit from discontinued operations before tax (730.97) 4151.51 (b) Tax expenses of discontinued operations - 2201.92 Profit/(Loss) for the Period/Year from discontinued operations (a - b) (730.97) 1949.59 Profit/(Loss) for the Period/Year (A) (171.10) 9249.11 Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax (B) Items that will not to be reclassified to Profit and Loss Re-measurement of net defined benefit obligations From Continuing Operations (30.66) 11.80 From Discontinued Operations - 10.17 Total Comprehensive Income for the year (A+B) (201.76) 9271.08 Earning per equity shares (Face Value INR 10/- per share) Basic and Diluted (INR) From Continuing Operations 0.37 4.85 From Discontinued Operations (0.49) 1.30

Financial Highlights

The total revenue of your Company from continuing operations stood at INR 44084.17 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as against INR 44967.58

Lakhs for the previous financial year. The Profit before tax is INR 1,201.08 Lakhs for the current year as against

INR 6,822.51 Lakhs in previous financial year and

Total Comprehensive Income including continued and discontinued operations of your Company is INR (201.76) Lakhs as against INR 9271.08 Lakhs in the previous financial year. Based on the approvals received from the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on August 16, 2022 and from the shareholders at the 14th Annual General Meeting held on September 07, 2022, the company has executed Business Transfer Agreement during the year and has sold the business undertaking under the ICD operation situated at Tumb Village Gujarat as a going concern, on an "as is where is" basis, as mentioned under "Business

Undertaking" of the Business Transfer Agreement to Adani

Forwarding Agents Private limited. Detailed analysis on sale of Business Undertaking have been provided under

Note No. 36 of the Financial Statement.

Operational Highlights

The operations are exhaustively discussed in the ‘Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of the Annual Report.

Accounting Method

The Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company are complied with Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the Act and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the SEBI Listing Regulations").

The Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company are prepared on a going-concern basis.

Publication and access to the Financial Statements and Results

The Company publishes its Unaudited Financial Results which are subjected to limited review on a quarterly basis. The Audited Financial Statements and Results are published on an annual basis. Upon publication, the

Financial Statements and Results are also uploaded on the websites of the stock exchanges where shares of the Company are listed and the website of the Company. In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the Annual Audited Financial Statements of Company and all relevant documents, related thereto, are uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the weblink: https://navkarcorp.com/investor-relations

Changes in the nature of Business:

The Company continued to provide logistics services to its customers and hence, there have been no changes in the nature of the business and operations of the Company during the financial year under review.

Material Changes and Commitment, if any, affecting financial position of the Company from financial year end and till the date of this report:

There have been no such material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the

Company which have occurred between the end of financial year to which the Financial Statements relates and the date of this Report except for the following: The Board of Directors of Navkar Corporation Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held on June 27, 2024 has approved the execution of Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated June 27, 2024 entered between the

Company, sellers forming part of the promoter/promoter group of the Company, and Acquirer JSW Port Logistics

Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of JSW Infrastructure Limited) for sale of 10,59,19,675

Equity Shares of the Company of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to 70.37% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company. The necessary definitive agreements have been signed between the parties.

Further, in accordance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation 2011 as amended, the acquirer has made public announcement (PA), Detail

Public Statement (DPS) and Draft Letter of offer (DLOF) for open offer to acquire 39,134,988 equity shares of the Company from the Public Shareholders at price of 105.32 per share.

2. ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION:

During the financial year under review, there is no alteration in Memorandum and Articles of the Company.

3. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED SHARE APPLICATION

MONEY TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Section

125 Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority

(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016

("the IEPF Rules"), there is no unpaid or unclaimed Share Application Money / dividends which are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF.

4. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

During the year underreview,nosignificantand material orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which would impact going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

5. STATE OF COMPANYS AFAIRS:

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND STATE OF COMPANYS

AFFAIRS:

The Company operates into (a) Container Freight Stations or CFSs (b) Inland Container Depot or ICD and (c) Rail Terminals also referred to as Private Freight Terminals or PFTs by the Indian Railways.

Container Freight Stations

Container Freight Stations serve a gateway port. In our case, our three Container Freight Stations serves the gateway port of Nhava Sheva (also called Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). Company has three Container Freight Stations two at Ajiwali and one at Somathane – all in Panvel Taluka, Maharashtra, Import containers nominated by container shipping lines or consignees are required to be evacuated from the port premises and transported to our Container Freight Station. After arrival at the CFS, the import laden container is stacked and stored awaiting clearance by the consignees clearing agent. The process of customs clearance of goods is carried out by the Customs Broker (earlier referred to as Custom House Agent). Similarly, CFS provides all the services for Export Cargoes. Our CFS provides all the services that are needed to facilitate the clearance of the cargoes (Exim and Domestic). To service the needs of customs clearance and delivery of the goods or the laden container itself, we are required to have an array of equipment (both big and small) that include

Reach Stackers, Fork Lifts, Cranes, slings, trailers, and other cargo handling equipment. For storage purposes there are warehouses which are marked for the storage of export and import goods. Open areas are marked for stacking and storing import and export containers. As a CFS we provide all the range of services that fall within the guidelines for handling cargoes and containers from the Container Yard (CY) of the ports terminal to the CFS and handover of the goods or the laden container at the CFS. Facilities for parking, container storing and repairs are available here.

Railway Terminals

Navkar operates two railway terminals referred to as Private Freight Terminals (PFTs). These terminals are at our Somathane (Panvel) facility and at ICD Morbi. The PFT at Somathane is served with three railway tracks. The railway terminals are used for handling export rakes of agro products, domestic rakes and container rakes (referred to as BLC rakes. The PFTs handle all types of railway rakes (Exim and domestic) at Somathane.

All rakes arriving with cargoes are handled as per the guidelines of the Indian railways.

Inland Container Depot

The Company owns and operates an Inland Container Depot at Morbi in Gujarat. Located on Gujarat State Highway 7, this ICD at Morbi caters to the industries in the Suarashtra region of Gujarat. Our Morbi ICD serves both Mundra & Kandla Ports, with a majority of the volumes getting routed through Mundra Port as the Base Port. ICD Morbi is spread over 147 acres and is supported by our own Gati-Shakti Cargo Terminal having 6 Railway sidings. The facility is equipped with the best of equipment and infrastructure Over 2 lakhs square feet of contemporary warehousing, Rubber Tyre

Gantry Cranes, Reach Stackers, Cranes, Fork lifts etc. for meeting all handling and storage requirements at the facility. The facility is supported by our own fleet of

Trailers for container movement and incorporates a spacious parking area. handling all types of cargoes and containers. We have the best of facilities for container storage and repairs exceeding the standards specified by all our partner shipping lines.

The Import cycle commences with the laden import containers of the consignees being picked up at Mundra Port and being moved by rail to our ICD. At the ICD, the import laden containers are off-loaded from the rake and moved to stacks based on consignee identity. The consignee completes all formalities for custom clearance and container release with Indian Customs and Shipping Lines respectively with help of the Custom House Agent (CHA) and takes delivery of their import containers. In most cases, the consignee will work with the ICD on an integrated service package wherein transportation of laden container from our ICD to the customer facility and empty container from customer facility back to our ICD is performed by the ICD. The Import Cycle gets concluded with the offloading of empty containers to shipping line at our ICD.

The Export Cycle commences with issue of empty containers to exporters from our ICD to shippers. Similar to Import customers, most Export customers contract our ICD for integrated service package wherein the transportation to and from the customers facility is performed by the ICD. Shippers complete Customs formalities for LEO at our ICD and subsequently containers are moved to Mundra / Kandla Port by Rail or Road. The Exports Cycle concludes with Gate in at Port in the Terminals capacity.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Details of reserve and surplus are provided in Note No. 17 of the Financial Statement.

7. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

As per Regulation 43A of SEBI Listing Regulations the

Company has formulated Dividend Distribution Policy taking into account the parameters prescribed in the said Regulations. The Dividend Distribution Policy is available on Companys website at https://navkarcorp.com/upload_ data/Files/dividend-distribution-policy.pdf

8. PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the meaning of the provisions of Chapter V – Acceptance of Deposits under Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

9. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has laid down Standard Operating Procedures, policies, roles, responsibilities and authorities to guide the operations of the business. Regular audits and review processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis.

Process owners are responsible for ensuring compliance with the policies and procedures laid down by the Management. Robust and continuous internal monitoring mechanisms ensure timely identification of risks and issues. The Statutory and Internal Auditors undertake rigorous testing of the control environment of the Company. Independence of the Internal Auditor is ensured by way of direct reporting to the Audit Committee.

The Auditors of the Company has audited and assessed the Internal Financial Controls of the Company during the financial year under review taking into consideration the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Based on the results of the assessments carried, no material weakness was observed in the effectiveness of internal control systems nor were any deficiencies in the design or operation of such internal controls observed.

Further there were no significant changes in internal control over financial reporting and the internal control systems were operating adequately.

The Statutory Auditors have also examined the internal financial controls of the Company and have submitted an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting for the financial year ended March

31, 2024. Further there were no letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the Internal Auditor or the Statutory Auditors during the financial year under review. The Company believes that strengthening of internal controls is an ongoing process and there will be continuous efforts to keep pace with changing business needs and environment.

The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of the audit recommendations including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems. The ultimate objective being, a Zero Surprise, risk-controlled organisation. Further details of the internal control systems are provided in the

Management Discussion & Analysis which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

10. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has a well-defined risk management framework in place which inter-alia includes identification of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Management and the Board may impact the performance outcome of the Company. The Company has developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy which is approved by the Board.

The Risk Management Policy inter-alia includes identification and assessment of the likelihood and impact of risk, mitigation steps and reporting of existing and new risks associated with the Companys activities in a structured manner. This facilitates timely and effective management of risks and opportunities and achievement of the Companys objectives. The Risk Management

Committee is, inter-alia, authorised to monitor and review the risk assessment, mitigation and risk management plans for the Company from time to time and report the existence, adequacy, and effectiveness of the above process to the Board on a periodic basis. The details of composition of the Risk Management Committee, their terms of reference, meetings held and attendance of the Committee Members there at during the financial year 2023-24 are provided in the section titled Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report.

11. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. For more details, refer to the ‘Internal control systems and their adequacy section in the Management Discussion and

Analysis Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

12. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there is no change in the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company.

As on March 31, 2024 the Authorized Share Capital of the

Company is INR 2,26,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred

Twenty-Six Crore) divided into 21,50,00,000 (Twenty-One

Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Rupees

Ten only) each, 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) 0% Cumulative

Redeemable Preference Shares of INR. 10/- (Rupees

Ten only) each and 6,00,000 (Six Lakhs) 6% Cumulative

Redeemable Preference Shares of INR. 100/- (Rupees

One Hundred only) each.

As on March 31, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company is INR 153,81,70,810/- (Rupees One Hundred Fifty-Three Crore Eighty One Lakh Seventy Thousand Eight Hundred Ten Only) divided into 15,05,19,181 (Fifteen Crore Five Lakhs Nineteen

Thousand One Hundred Eighty One) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, 23,00,000 (Twenty-

Three Lakh) 0% cumulative Redeemable Preference

Shares of INR. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and

99,790 (Ninety-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety)

6% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of

INR. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only).

13. CREDIT RATING:

The Company had received following credit rating from CRISIL Rating Limited which denotes high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligation.

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Date of Rating Long Term Rating Short Term rating Rs. 100 Crore April 25, 2024 CRISIL A-/Positive (Assigned) Nil Rs.268 Crore (Enhanced from Rs.100 Crore) May 10, 2024 CRISIL A-/Positive (Reaffirmed) Nil Rs.278 Crore (Enhanced from Rs.268 Crore) July 25, 2024 CRISIL A-/Watch Developing (Continues on ‘Rating Watch with Developing Implications) CRISIL A2+/Watch Developing (Assigned; Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)

14. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER

SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, the Company has not granted any loans, guarantees and investments made as mentioned under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. REQUIREMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE OF COST

RECORDS

The Company is not required to maintain the cost records as specifiedby Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

16. SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE

COMPANY

The company does not have any company, which is its subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Hence the details of this clause are not applicable to the Company.

17. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Companys policy is to have an appropriate blend of Independent and Non-Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board and to separate the Board functions of governance and management.

The Board of Directors holds fiduciary position and is entrusted with the responsibility to act in the best interests of the Company. The Board at its meetings deliberate and decide on strategic issues including review of policies, financial matters, discuss on business performance and other critical matters for the Company.

Committees constituted by the Board focus on specific areas and take informed decisions within the framework of the delegated authority and responsibility and make specific recommendations to the Board on matters under its purview. Decisions and recommendations of the committees are placed before the Board for consideration and approval as required.

Composition

In compliance with the provisions of regulation 17(1)(a) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the board of directors shall have an optimum combination of executive and non-executive directors with at least one independent woman director and not less than fifty per cent of the board of directors shall be non-executive directors.

As on March 31, 2024, Board of the Company comprise of Eight Directors comprising of Four Executive Directors including One Executive Chairman, Four Independent

Directors including One Women Independent Director.

Director Retiring by Rotation

Mr. Nemichand Jayavantraj Mehta

In terms of Section 152 of the Act, Mr. Nemichand Jayavantraj Mehta (DIN: 01131811), Director, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment at the ensuing AGM.

The brief resume of the Directors to be appointed at this Annual General Meeting and other related information has been furnished in the Notice convening the 16th Annual General Meeting.

Directors appointed/re-appointed during the financial year 2023-24

During the financial year 2023-24, the Shareholders of the Company at the 15th AGM held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, on the basis of recommendation of the Board and the NRC, approved the following appointments/reappointments:

Sr. No. Director Designation Terms and conditions 1. Mr. Jayesh N. Mehta (DIN: 00510313) Whole-Time Director Re-appointed as Director, liable to retire by rotation on the terms and conditions, as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening the 15th AGM. 2. Mr. Shantilal J. Mehta (DIN: 00134162) Chairman & Managing Director Re-appointed as Chairman and Managing Director for a period of 03 (Three) years, with effect from October 01, 2023 to September 30, 2026, on the terms and conditions, as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening the 15th AGM. 3. Mr. Dinesh Mohanlal Jain (DIN: 10043560) Whole-Time Director Appointed as Whole-Time Director for a period of three years effective from May 29, 2023 to May 28, 2026, on the terms and conditions, as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening the 15th AGM. 4. Mr. Atul Kumar (DIN: 09045002) Independent Director Appointed as an Independent Director for a first term of office of five 28, 2028 (both days inclusive). 5. Mr. Sandeep K. Singh (DIN: 02814440) Independent Director Re-appointed as an Independent Director for second term of office of five consecutive years commencing from August 23, 2023 to August 22, 2028 (both days inclusive).

Change in Designation

During the financial year 2023-24, the Shareholders of the Company at the 15th AGM held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, on the basis of recommendation of the Board and the NRC, approved the change in designation of

Mr. Jayesh Nemichand Mehta from Non-Executive Non

Independent Director to Whole-Time Director for a period of 3 (Three) years commencing from May 29, 2023 to

May 28, 2026 on the terms and conditions, as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening the 15th AGM.

Detailed disclosures with regard to the approved appointments/re-appointment were made in Notice of the 15th AGM, which can be referred at the website link of the Company: https://navkarcorp.com/investor-relations#annual-report.

Composition of Board of Directors

The Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN Designation 1. Mr. Shantilal J. Mehta 00134162 Chairman and Managing Director 2. Mr. Nemichand J Mehta 01131811 Whole-time Director 3. Mr. Jayesh N. Mehta 00510313 Whole-time Director 4. Mr. Dinesh Mohanlal Jain 10043560 Whole-time Director (w.e.f. May 29, 2023) 5. Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur 07573726 Non-Executive Independent Director 6. Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh 02814440 Non-Executive Independent Director 7. Ms. Pooja H Goyal 07813296 Non-Executive Women Independent Director 8. Mr. Atul Kumar 09045002 Non-Executive Independent Director (w.e.f. May 29, 2023)

Declaration by Independent Directors

Pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Act, the Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Act, as amended, read with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)

(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence and that they are independent of the Management. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act and have also confirmed their registration with the databank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in compliance with the requirements of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of your

Company has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees as well as reviewed the performance of the Directors individually for financial year 2023-24. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Independent Directors also carried out evaluation of the Chairman of the Company, considering the views of the other Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the

Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Process of evaluation

Feedback for each of the evaluations was sought by way of internal structured questionnaires with the Directors and the Committee for accessing the questionnaires and submitting their feedback/comments. The questionnaires for performance evaluation are in alignment with the guidance note on Board evaluation issued by the

Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), vide its circular dated 5 January 2017 and cover various attributes/functioning of the Board such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties etc., based on the criteria approved by the NRC. The

Members were also able to give qualitative feedback and comments apart from the standard questionnaires.

Results of evaluation

The outcome of the evaluations was presented to the Board, the NRC and the Independent Directors at their respective meetings for assessment and development of plans/suggestive measures for addressing action points that arise from the outcome of the evaluation. The Directors expressed their satisfaction on the parameters of evaluation, the implementation and compliance of the evaluation exercise done and the results/outcome of the evaluation process. The outcome of the evaluations, with the feedback/comments given by the Board Members are provided in the section titled ‘Report of Corporate Governance, which forms part of this report.

Familiarisation Program for Independent Directors

TheDirectorsareaffordedmanyopportunitiestofamiliarise themselves with the Company, its Management, and its operations during their association with the Company. The Company conducts induction and familiarisation programs for the Directors joining the Board including site visits, to familiarise them.

All the Independent Directors of the Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates terms and conditions of their engagement.

The Managing Director, CEO, CFO and the Senior

Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarise the Directors on matters related to the Companys values and commitments. They are also introduced to the organisation structure, constitution, terms of reference of the Committees, board procedures, management strategies etc. Further the Directors are on a quarterly basis apprised on the powers, role and responsibilities and constitution of the Board Committees, its charter and terms of reference and changes therein,

Committee meetings held during a quarter.

The Board Members are apprised by the Senior

Management at quarterly Board Meetings by way of presentations which include industry outlook, competition update, company overview, operations and financial highlights, regulatory updates, presentations on internal control over financial reporting, succession planning, strategic investment, etc. which not only give an insight to the Directors on the Company and its operations but also allows them an opportunity to interact with the Senior Management. The Directors are also informed of the various developments in the Company.

The details of the familiarization programmes for Directors are available on the Companys website, viz. https:// www.navkarcorp.com/upload_data/Files/familiarization-programmes-for-independent-directors.pdf

Remuneration Policy and criteria for determining attributes, qualification, independence, and appointment of Directors

In terms of the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II to the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee is responsible for formulating the criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes and independence of a Director. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is also responsible for recommending to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management Personnel and other employees. In line with this requirement, the Board has adopted the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, which is reproduced in Annexure III forming part of this report.

Salient Features of this policy are as under: -

? The Philosophy for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management Personnel and all other employees of the Company is based on the commitment of fostering a culture of leadership with trust. The remuneration policy is aligned to this philosophy.

? Independent Directors and Non-Independent Non-

Executive Directors may receive sitting fees and such other remuneration as permissible under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and approved by Board of Directors. (for attending the meetings of the Board and of committees of which they may be members).

? Overall remuneration should reflect the size of the company, complexity of the sector/industry/ companys operations and the companys capacity to pay the remuneration.

? The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will recommend to the Board the remuneration paid for each director based upon the outcome of the evaluation process which is driven by various factors including attendance and time spent in the Board and committee meetings, individual contributions at the meetings and contributions made by directors other than in meetings.

? The extent of overall remuneration to Managing

Director / Executive Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel / rest of the employees should be sufficient to attract and retain talented and qualified individuals suitable for every role.

? The remuneration mix for the Managing Director

/ Executive Directors is as per the resolutions approved by the shareholders.

The said policy of the Company has been hosted on the website of the Company at https://navkarcorp.com/ upload_data/Files/nomination-remuneration-policy.pdf

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, your Directors, based on representation from the management and after due enquiry, confirm that: a. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures therein; b. They had in consultation with Statutory Auditors selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year on 31st March, 2024 and of the profit/ loss of the Company for the financial year ended on that date; c. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e. They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively during the financial year ended March 31, 2024; f. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively throughout the financial year ended March

31, 2024.

Board Meetings

During the period under review, 06 (Six) Board Meetings were duly convened and held. The intervening gap between the said meetings were in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant Rules made thereunder, Secretarial Standard-I issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India and provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations. The dates of Board meetings and details of attendance of each director has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

Annual General Meeting

The 15th AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at Hotel The Regenza by Tunga, Plot No. 37, Sector 30-A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai – 400 703.

Board Committees

The Board Committees constitution is in acquiescence of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the relevant rules made thereunder, SEBI Listing Regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company. The Board has constituted the following Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

5. Finance and Operation Committee

6. Risk Management Committee

The details of all the above Committees along with their composition, terms of reference and meetings held during the year are provided in Report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Annual Report.

Audit Committee

As on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee comprised of Three Directors, of whom Two Directors, including the Chairman are Independent. All the Members of the

Committee possess strong accounting and financial management knowledge.

Composition of Audit Committee

Details of the composition of the Audit Committee as on March 31, 2024 is given hereunder

Sr. No. Name Designation Category 1 Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur Non - Executive, Independent Director Chairperson 2 Ms. Pooja Hemant Goyal Non - Executive, Independent Director Member 3 Mr. Nemichand Jayavantraj Mehta Whole-Time Director Member

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary to the Committee.

Recommendation of Audit Committee

During the period under review, there were no instances of non-acceptance of any recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company by the Board of Directors.

Meeting of Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company meet without the presence of other Directors or the Management of the Company.

The Meetings are conducted to enable the Independent Directors to, inter-alia, discuss matters pertaining to review of performance of the Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company

(taking into account the views of the Non-Executive Directors) and to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys

Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

During the financial year under review, the Independent

Directors met on May 29, 2023 and the Meeting was attended by all the Independent Directors of the Company No sitting fees were paid to the Independent Directors of the Company for participating in the said meeting.

Declaration by Independent Directors is attached in the Corporate Governance

In accordance with provisions of Section 149(7) and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation

16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations all the Independent

Directors have submitted the declaration of independence respectively, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence.

Board, in terms of Regulation 25 of SEBI Listing

Regulations has examined the veracity of declarations submitted by respective directors. Further, none of the

Directors are debarred from holding office as Director by virtue of any order of the SEBI or any other competent authority.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code applicable for Independent Directors as stipulated under schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

Declaration from Directors and Practicing

Professional

Based on the written representations pursuant to provisions of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013, received from all the Directors of the Company, none of the directors of the Company is disqualified to act as a

Director as on March 31, 2024. issued by the Peer M/s. Mehta & Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries, also have certified that none of the Directors of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as director of the Company by

SEBI or MCA or any such statutory authority. The said certificate

Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

18. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on March 31, 2024, the following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN Designation 1. Mr. Shantilal J Mehta 00134162 Chairman & Managing Director 2. Mr. Nemichand J. Mehta 01131811 Whole-Time Director 3. Mr. Dinesh Mohanlal Jain 10043560 Whole-Time Director (w.e.f. May 29, 2023) 4. Mr. Jayesh N. Mehta 00510313 Whole-Time Director 5. Mr. Arun Sharma - Chief Executive Officer 6. Mr. Anish S. Maheshwari - Chief Financial Officer (upto August 17, 2023) 7. Mr. Prasoon Singh - Chief Financial Officer (w.e.f. September 28, 2023) 8. Ms. Deepa Gehani - Company Secretary & ComplianceOfficer

19. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS Statutory Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time,

M/s. Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates (FRN 111184W)

Chartered Accountants have been appointed as Statutory

Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years, commencing from the conclusion of the 11th Annual

General Meeting to hold office till the conclusion of the

16th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held in the calendar year 2024.

M/s. Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates are due to retire at the ensuing 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s. Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates have confirmed that they are eligible to be re-appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder. The Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, propose the re- appointment of M/s. Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates for a second term of five(5) years, to the shareholders for their approval. Resolution seeking your approval forms part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Further, as required under the relevant regulation of SEBI Listing Regulations the M/s. Uttam Abuwala Ghosh & Associates had also confirmed that they had subjected themselves to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and they hold a

ICAI. valid certificate

Unmodified Statutory Auditor Reports

The Statutory Auditors Reports on the Annual Audited

Financial Statements for the financial year 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report and are unmodified i.e. they do not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark.

Secretarial Auditor

M/s. Mehta & Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries,

Mumbai is appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the audit of the secretarial records of the Company and for providing Annual Secretarial

Compliance Report, Corporate Governance Certifications and other certifications as may be required under the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has obtained an Annual Secretarial

Compliance Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 from M/s. Mehta & Mehta in compliance with the Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the SEBI circular CIR/ CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated 8th

February, 2019. The said Report has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within the prescribed statutory timelines The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report in compliance with Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing

Regulations is annexed to the Report on Corporate Governance and forms part of this report.

Unmodified Secretarial Audit Report and Annual

Secretarial Compliance Report

The Secretarial Audit Report and the Annual Secretarial

Compliance Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are unmodified i.e. they do not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3 as per the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with Rules framed thereunder for the financial year ended March 31,

2024 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure I and forms part of the Annual Report.

Internal Audit

The Company has in place an adequate internal audit framework to monitor the efficacy of the internal controls with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys processes.

The Board has appointed K.V.M.R. & Company (FRN

016531C), Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company. The Internal Auditor reports directly to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Internal Audit function develops an audit plan for the Company, which covers, inter-alia, corporate, core business operations, as well as support functions and is reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee.

The internal audit approach verifies compliance with the operational and system related procedures and controls.

Significant audit observations are presented to the Audit

Committee, together with the status of the management actions and the progress of the implementation of the recommendations on a regular basis.

Cost Audit

The provisions of Cost Audit and maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under

Section 148 of the Act read with the Rules framed thereunder, are not applicable to the Company and hence such accounts and records are not required to be maintained by the Company.

Reporting of frauds by Auditors

During the financial year under review, the Statutory

Auditor and the Secretarial Auditor of the Company have not reported any instance of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit

Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act.

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered by the Company during the financial year 2023-24 with related parties were in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations. All such transactions were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board, from time to time and the same are disclosed in the financial statements of your company for the year under review. The Company had obtained prior approval of the Audit Committee for all the related party transactions during the Financial Year 2023-24 as envisaged in Regulation 23(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

Further, the Audit Committee had given prior omnibus approval under Regulation 23(3) of the SEBI Listing

Regulations and provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, for related party transactions that are foreseen and of repetitive nature during the period under review and the required disclosures are made to the committee on quarterly basis.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) read with section 134(1)(h) and applicable rules of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the prescribed form AOC-2 as Annexure II which forms part of this Report.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company can be viewed on the website of the Company through the link: https:// navkarcorp.com/upload_data/Files/rpt-policy.pdf

21. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR")

The Company believes that as a responsible corporate citizen, it has a duty towards the society, environment, and the Country where it operates. The Companys sense of responsibility (which goes beyond just complying with operational and business statutes) towards the community and environment, both ecological and social, in which it operates is known as corporate social responsibility.

CSR Committee

The CSR Committee of the Board is constituted in compliance with the provisions of the Act read with the applicable rules made thereunder.

The CSR Committee of the Company comprised of Four Directors as on March 31, 2024 as detailed hereunder. The Chairman of the CSR Committee is an Independent Director and the Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary to the CSR Committee.

Details of the composition of the CSR Committee as on March 31, 2024 is given hereunder.

Sr.No. Name Designation Category 1 Ms. Pooja Hemant Goyal Non - Executive, Independent Director Chairperson 2 Mr. Shantilal Jayavantraj Mehta Chairman & Managing Director Member 3 Mr. Nemichand Jayavantraj Mehta Whole-Time Director Member 4 Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh Non - Executive, Independent Director Member

The terms of reference of CSR committee has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance section of Boards Report and a detailed breakup of expenditure carried out on CSR activities has been disclosed in the Corporate Social Responsibility Report attached as Annexure IV of Boards Report.

CSR Policy

On the recommendation of the CSR Committee, the Board of Directors have adopted and formulated comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility policy, which sets out the objective, areas, activities and the manner in which the expenditure on CSR obligation would be carried out by the Company.

The CSR Policy including a brief overview of the projects or programs approved by the Board with implementation schedule thereof is uploaded on the Company website and can be accessed through the weblink: https:// navkarcorp.com/upload_data/Files/policies-csr-policy.pdf

CSR Spend

During the financial year under review, the Company has spent INR 1,35,00,000/- (Indian Rupees: One

Crore Thirty-Five Lakhs Only) towards CSR activities as stipulated under Schedule VII of the Act (being more than 2% of the average net profits of the Company during the preceding three financial years). There is no unspent

CSR expenditure as on March 31, 2024.

Impact Assessment of CSR Projects

The Companys average CSR obligation in the three immediately preceding financial years does not exceed INR 10 crores. Hence the Company is not required to undertake impact assessment, through an independent agency in terms of Rule 8(3)(a) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014.

However, in line with the CSR Policy, the Company voluntarily conducts internal assessments to monitor and evaluate the CSR projects of the Company.

Annual Report on CSR

Annual Report on CSR for the financial year 2023-24 including the salient features of the CSR Policy adopted by the Company is annexed as Annexure IV of this report and forms part of the Annual Report.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Act, the Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI Listing Regulations, is implemented through the Companys Whistle Blower Policy. The Whistle Blower Policy provides a mechanism for the Directors, employees and all the stakeholders of the Company to report their genuine concerns and provides adequate safeguard against victimization to those who use such mechanism.

Pursuant to the Policy, the Whistle Blower can raise concerns relating to Reportable Matters (as defined in the Policy) such as unethical behavior, breach of Code of Conduct Policy, actual or suspected fraud, any other malpractice, impropriety or wrongdoings, illegality, non-compliance of legal and regulatory requirements, retaliation against the Directors & Employees and instances of leakage of/suspected leakage of Unpublished from the

Price Sensitive Information of the Company etc.

Further, the mechanism adopted by the Company of the Chief Executive encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances to the Audit Committee, and provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of

Whistle Blower, who avail of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in appropriate or exceptional cases. The Audit Committee oversees the functioning of the same Further, no personnel have been denied access to the

Audit Committee during the financial year under review.

The details of this Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company at: https://navkarcorp.com/upload_data/Files/ vigil-mechanism-or-whistle-blower-policy.pdf There was no instance of such reporting received during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

23. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT

WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at its workplace and has adopted a Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act,

2013 ("POSH Act") to provide a safe, secure and enabling environment, free from sexual harassment. The Policy is gender neutral. Internal Complaints Committee has been set across regions to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the financial year under review and pursuant to Rule 8(5)(x) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") under the POSH Act.

The Company periodically conducts sessions for employees across the organization to build awareness about the Policy and the provisions of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. During the Financial Year 2023-24, no case in the nature of sexual harassment was reported at any workplace of the Company.

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Companys Corporate Governance Practices are a reflection of value system encompassing culture, policies, and relationships with the stakeholders. Integrity and transparency are key to Corporate Governance Practices to ensure that Company gain and retain the trust of stakeholders at all times. It is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. The

Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term.

The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI Listing Regulations, is provided together with a certificate of the company regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under SEBI Listing Regulations. A certificate and Chief Financial Officerof the company in terms of SEBI

Listing Regulations, inter alia, confirming the correctness of the financial statements and cash flow statements, adequacy of the internal control measures and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee, is also annexed. Also a declaration signed by the Chief Executive Officer stating that members of the board and senior management personnel have affirmed the compliance vide Code of

Conduct of the board and senior management is attached to the report on corporate governance.

25. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Company complies with all applicable mandatory secretarial standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

26. ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules made thereunder, the Annual Return in the prescribed format is available on the website of the Company at the link: https://www.navkarcorp.com/investor-relations#annual-report.

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY

ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule

8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earning & outgo is given in Annexure V forms part of this report.

28. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND KMPs

The Board of Directors of the Company has adopted the Code of Conduct for its Directors and Senior Management Personnel of the Company in compliance with Regulation 17(5) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. For the financial year 2023-24, all Board members and Senior Management personnel of the Company have affirmed the compliance with the code as applicable to them and a declaration to this effect signed by the Chief Executive Officer and forms part of the Corporate

Report. The Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management is hosted on the website of the Company at https://navkarcorp.com/upload_data/ Files/code-of-conduct.pdf. The Declaration signed by the Chief Executive Officer stating that members of the board and senior management personnel have affirmed the compliance vide Code of Conduct of the board and senior management is attached to the report on corporate governance

29. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,

2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereto, are provided in the Annual Report and is attached as Annexure VI and forms an integral part of this Report.

In terms of Section 136 (1) of the Act, the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto. The said statement is also available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days up to the date of the ensuing AGM.

30. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As stipulated in Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing

Regulations, the top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall report Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report on the environmental, social and governance disclosures, in the format as may be specified by the Board. During the year under review this report is not applicable to our Company.

31. GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

2. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees;

3. Disclosure with respect to voting rights not exercised directly by the employees in respect of shares to which the ESOP Scheme relates.

4. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

5. The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year.

6. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

32. CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statement in the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions, may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India, volatility in interest rates, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the Companys business as well as its ability to implement the strategy. The Company does not undertake to update these statements.

33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment, in particular during this year. The Directors place on record their special gratitude towards the front line employees who were working in our CFSs/ICD and in the market to ensure timely delivery of services to the clients.

Your Directors would also like to place on record the sincere appreciation for the assistance and guidance provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, National Securities

Depository Limited, Central Depository Services (India) Limited and the Credit Rating Agencies, Government and other regulatory Authorities, other statutory bodies, Companys bankers, Members for the assistance, cooperation and encouragement and continued support extended to the Company.

Your Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, dealers, vendors and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year.