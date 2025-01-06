iifl-logo-icon 1
Navkar Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

148.2
(-7.36%)
Jan 6, 2025

Navkar Corporat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.69

77.41

128.38

99.21

Depreciation

-50.02

-42.09

-22.93

-20.07

Tax paid

-16.76

-32.1

-27.46

-10.42

Working capital

49.39

-4.2

-34.07

-179.81

Other operating items

Operating

15.29

-0.98

43.91

-111.1

Capital expenditure

110.73

320.07

700.38

398.96

Free cash flow

126.02

319.08

744.29

287.85

Equity raised

3,299.09

3,157.13

2,787.76

2,223.16

Investing

0

0

0

-59.77

Financing

251.29

280.28

35.73

258.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,676.4

3,756.5

3,567.78

2,710.24

