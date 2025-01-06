Navkar Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.69
77.41
128.38
99.21
Depreciation
-50.02
-42.09
-22.93
-20.07
Tax paid
-16.76
-32.1
-27.46
-10.42
Working capital
49.39
-4.2
-34.07
-179.81
Other operating items
Operating
15.29
-0.98
43.91
-111.1
Capital expenditure
110.73
320.07
700.38
398.96
Free cash flow
126.02
319.08
744.29
287.85
Equity raised
3,299.09
3,157.13
2,787.76
2,223.16
Investing
0
0
0
-59.77
Financing
251.29
280.28
35.73
258.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,676.4
3,756.5
3,567.78
2,710.24
