Navkar Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
150.52
150.52
150.52
150.52
Preference Capital
0
20.56
18.38
16.43
Reserves
1,823.99
1,826
1,731.62
1,664.56
Net Worth
1,974.51
1,997.08
1,900.52
1,831.51
Minority Interest
Debt
219.67
23.8
690.97
617.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
100.22
88
0
97.08
Total Liabilities
2,294.4
2,108.88
2,591.49
2,545.76
Fixed Assets
1,968.54
1,706.84
2,363.57
2,267.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
122.83
116.14
26.29
124.2
Networking Capital
197.59
194.43
198.63
146.87
Inventories
3.47
1.98
8.39
6.22
Inventory Days
3.37
Sundry Debtors
75.97
29.86
90.73
107.34
Debtor Days
58.27
Other Current Assets
151.69
207.16
141.64
77.45
Sundry Creditors
-17.66
-29.87
-21.61
-27.11
Creditor Days
14.71
Other Current Liabilities
-15.88
-14.7
-20.52
-17.03
Cash
5.43
91.48
3.01
6.92
Total Assets
2,294.39
2,108.89
2,591.5
2,545.76
