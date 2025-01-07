Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
672.36
567.09
428.17
370.9
yoy growth (%)
18.56
32.44
15.44
6.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-35.16
-35.58
-35.05
-31.74
As % of sales
5.22
6.27
8.18
8.55
Other costs
-495.75
-365.21
-226.59
-201.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.73
64.4
52.92
54.38
Operating profit
141.44
166.29
166.51
137.44
OPM
21.03
29.32
38.89
37.05
Depreciation
-50.02
-42.09
-22.93
-20.07
Interest expense
-60.26
-47.61
-18.15
-31.28
Other income
1.53
0.83
2.95
13.12
Profit before tax
32.69
77.41
128.38
99.21
Taxes
-16.76
-32.1
-27.46
-10.42
Tax rate
-51.27
-41.46
-21.39
-10.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.92
45.31
100.91
88.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.92
45.31
100.91
88.78
yoy growth (%)
-64.84
-55.09
13.66
-6.44
NPM
2.36
7.99
23.56
23.93
