iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navkar Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.96
(1.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Navkar Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

672.36

567.09

428.17

370.9

yoy growth (%)

18.56

32.44

15.44

6.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-35.16

-35.58

-35.05

-31.74

As % of sales

5.22

6.27

8.18

8.55

Other costs

-495.75

-365.21

-226.59

-201.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.73

64.4

52.92

54.38

Operating profit

141.44

166.29

166.51

137.44

OPM

21.03

29.32

38.89

37.05

Depreciation

-50.02

-42.09

-22.93

-20.07

Interest expense

-60.26

-47.61

-18.15

-31.28

Other income

1.53

0.83

2.95

13.12

Profit before tax

32.69

77.41

128.38

99.21

Taxes

-16.76

-32.1

-27.46

-10.42

Tax rate

-51.27

-41.46

-21.39

-10.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.92

45.31

100.91

88.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.92

45.31

100.91

88.78

yoy growth (%)

-64.84

-55.09

13.66

-6.44

NPM

2.36

7.99

23.56

23.93

Navkar Corporat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Navkar Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.