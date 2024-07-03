Navkar Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
313.09
271.83
251.77
242.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
313.09
271.83
251.77
242.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
4.12
2.08
Other Income
2.12
10.01
16.64
1.66
Total Income
315.21
281.84
272.53
246.24
Total Expenditure
196.05
169.33
160
156.1
PBIDT
119.16
112.51
112.54
90.14
Interest
13.88
23.61
25.99
19.34
PBDT
105.28
88.9
86.55
70.8
Depreciation
16.33
15.45
14.52
11.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.93
7.91
8.66
3.53
Deferred Tax
6.04
0.17
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
69.98
65.37
63.37
56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69.98
65.37
63.37
56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
69.98
65.37
63.37
56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.85
4.58
5.11
5.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
150.52
142.61
142.61
18.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.05
41.38
44.69
37.17
PBDTM(%)
33.62
32.7
34.37
29.19
PATM(%)
22.35
24.04
25.16
23.09
