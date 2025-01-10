To the Members of NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of Ind. AS Financial Statements – 31st March, 2024 Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED (‘the

Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March

31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including

Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Ind AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind

AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the

Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March

31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue from contracts with customers (described in Note 2 (K) of the Ind AS financial statements) Assessment of Revenue from contracts with customers as a basis of accounting: Our procedures included the following: • We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when control of the goods or services rendered are transferred to the customer, at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. • We performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to related documents, considering the terms of performance. The Company is engaged in Container Freight Station (CFS) and Inland Container Depot (ICD) operations and related activities. It has developed procedures to record the revenue on the basis of the movement of the cargo and revenue accrues as per Indian Accounting Standard, Ind AS 115. • We tested cut-off procedures with respect to year-end sales transactions made. • We also performed analytical procedures of revenue by streams to identify any unusual trends. We have identified invoices booked in tracker software and with books of account and verified the reconciliation for differences. Due to different terms with different customers and transaction price, there is a risk that the revenue or discounts or rebates; might not be recorded correctly. Conclusion Based on our combination of procedures involving enquiry, observation, and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls, we have concluded that the revenue has been recognized in accordance with the relevant Ind ASs. Company auctions imported goods after the expiry of specified time limit after giving due notice to the party. Bids are invited and goods are sold to the party which bids highest amount. Company recognises the revenue as when the risk and rewards associated with the goods are transferred to the party and bid amount is due or received. Revenue is a key parameter to ascertain the Companys performance. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the risk and rewards have been transferred.

Accordingly, due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers, it has been considered to be a key audit matter in our audit of these Ind AS financial statements.

2. Capitalization of property, plant and equipment and related depreciation The company has significantcapital expenditure incurred on account of execution of its Morbi Project and other fixed assets to improve operational efficiency at other locations amounting to INR 330.20 crores (excluding ROU Assets) and further expenditure of INR 287.05 crores towards Capital Work in Progress. Our procedures included the following: • We obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalization policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards. • We performed substantive testing on a sample basis for element of capitalized costs along with reconciliation directly attributable cost, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs capitalized. We considered Capital expenditure as a Key audit matter due to: Significance of amount incurred on such items during the year ended March 31, 2024. • In relation to borrowing costs we obtained the supporting calculations, verified the inputs to the calculation and tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model. Judgment and estimate required by management in assessing assets meeting the capitalization criteria set out in Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. Conclusion: Based on the procedures performed no issues were noted from our testing with respect to capitalization of work in progress and Property, Plant and Equipment. • Judgment involved in determining the eligibility of costs including borrowing cost and other directly attributable costs like employee cost for capitalization as per the criteria set out in Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment along with Ind AS 23 Borrowing Costs.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director Report but does not include the Ind

AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Ind AS Financial

Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of theseIndAS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind

AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and applicationdoubtontheCompanysof appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. deficiencies in internal

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS

Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as a significant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including identify any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,

2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow

Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act and; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS financial statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid or provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financialposition in its Ind AS financial statements

- Refer to Note 44 on Contingent Liabilities to the

Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024; iii. No amount was transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024; iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 51 Other Statutory

Informations, to the Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 51 Other Statutory

Informations, to the Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by thecompanyfromanyperson(s)orentity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated during the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE - A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - March 31, 2024

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets

(a) A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use

Assets and Investment Property.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management according to phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of 2-3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the Program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties including investment properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property,

Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding initiated or pending against company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory

(a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned new and existing working capital loans of Rs. 60 crores which is in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from State Bank of India on the basis of security of current assets (Trade Receivables & Inventories).

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements for the last quarter filed by the company with State Bank of India have no differences with books of accounts as per the statement of Trade

Receivable & Inventories in the quarterly return.

Quarter ending Value as per books of account Value as per quarterly return/ statement Discrepancy (give details) Remarks On Security of Trade Receivables & Inventories June 30 Sept 30 N.A. N.A. Dec 31 March 31 7943.58 7943.58 - N.A.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms,Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investment, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)

(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)

(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantees, or security covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Further, we are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard. vi. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Professional Tax, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Professional Tax, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The particulars of dues of income tax and service tax as on March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 104.21 October 2011 to March 2012 High Court The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Act 504.86 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) NFAC

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction, related to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Sec. 43 of 1961). Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for the long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect of the Material Fraud

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the Management. (b) No Report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. However, no such complaints were received during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under the Indian Accounting

Standard (Ind-AS) 24, "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. xiv. In respect of Companys Internal Audit System (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered under Statutory Audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, the provisions of the sec.192 of the Companies Ac 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the year covered by audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the reporting under Clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xviii.There is no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that indicates that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) (a) to (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated

Financial Statements. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE - B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - March 31, 2024

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause

(i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Ind AS Financial

Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind

AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting with Reference to these Ind AS

Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS

financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.