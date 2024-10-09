iifl-logo-icon 1
Navkar Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

152.5
(2.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:54 PM

Navkar Corporat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
As per attached enclosure
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting8 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Navkar Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Quarterly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been revised to 08/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been revised to 08/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/10/2024) As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Navkar Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Navkar Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. As per attachment Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Navkar Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Navkar Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) As per attachment Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 and 33 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 23, 2024, which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded at 12:45 PM have interalia, considered, approved, and taken on record the following: 1) In terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 2) Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The said results together with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith and uploaded on the Companys website at www.navkarcorp.com. An extract of the aforesaid un-audited financial results will be published in the newspapers, in accordance with the Listing Regulations. 3) Appointment of M/s. Mehta & Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

Navkar Corporat.: Related News

No Record Found

