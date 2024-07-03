Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹126.2
Prev. Close₹120.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.03
Day's High₹126.2
Day's Low₹126.2
52 Week's High₹161.15
52 Week's Low₹75.35
Book Value₹18.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)190.09
P/E68.59
EPS1.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.06
15.06
15.06
15.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.85
9.85
36.56
32.35
Net Worth
27.91
24.91
51.62
47.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
146.26
152.72
141.65
153.02
yoy growth (%)
-4.23
7.81
-7.42
5.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.52
-7.22
-7.51
-7.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.9
3.26
1.61
1.2
Depreciation
-4.06
-5.92
-6.67
-6.55
Tax paid
-0.71
-0.96
-0.56
-0.22
Working capital
-2.73
13.51
-6.26
-10.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.23
7.81
-7.42
5.25
Op profit growth
-2.5
-20.5
-5.8
23.12
EBIT growth
-15.15
28.8
-15.33
6.86
Net profit growth
-4.56
118.76
6.26
138.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
205.58
190.9
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
205.58
190.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.36
2.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sugan Chand Sharma
Director
Shamantha Dodla
Independent Director
Ajai Kumar Agarwal
Company Secretary
T Siva Rama Krishna
Managing Director & CEO
Anjani Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
Independent Director
Sridharan Chakrapani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd
Summary
DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DRS Dilip Roadlines Private Limited on July 10, 2009. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited on September 06, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of providing high quality logistics services including transportation, packing & moving and renting of warehouses. The Company is surface transporters and provides only goods transportation services. It provides Full truck loaded FTL services to all their customers for transporting goods. As on July 15, 2018 the company operates and own a fleet of 327 trucks in the name of the Company and have capacity to hire 649 vehicles. The Company operates through different types of closed container trucks on the basis of size and capacities. The variety of goods transportation vehicles in their fleet also enables them to serve a diverse mix of consignments. The packing and moving business is carried under brand name of Agarwal Packers and Movers which has become renowned name in household relocation across the country. Further, the brand Agarwal Packers and Movers is not owned by the Company. Also, it is used by their relatives (disassociated promoter group members). The Company Law Board, Chennai vide its consent terms dated November 14, 2014 the status quo of Right to use this tradename is with both families / groups and the dispute over the use of t
Read More
The DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is ₹190.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is 68.59 and 6.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is ₹75.35 and ₹161.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.39%, 3 Years at 18.94%, 1 Year at -16.48%, 6 Month at -1.79%, 3 Month at 58.15% and 1 Month at 7.86%.
