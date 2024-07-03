iifl-logo-icon 1
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd Share Price

126.2
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126.2
  • Day's High126.2
  • 52 Wk High161.15
  • Prev. Close120.2
  • Day's Low126.2
  • 52 Wk Low 75.35
  • Turnover (lac)4.03
  • P/E68.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.53
  • EPS1.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)190.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

126.2

Prev. Close

120.2

Turnover(Lac.)

4.03

Day's High

126.2

Day's Low

126.2

52 Week's High

161.15

52 Week's Low

75.35

Book Value

18.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

190.09

P/E

68.59

EPS

1.84

Divi. Yield

0

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.34%

Non-Promoter- 26.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.06

15.06

15.06

15.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.85

9.85

36.56

32.35

Net Worth

27.91

24.91

51.62

47.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

146.26

152.72

141.65

153.02

yoy growth (%)

-4.23

7.81

-7.42

5.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.52

-7.22

-7.51

-7.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.9

3.26

1.61

1.2

Depreciation

-4.06

-5.92

-6.67

-6.55

Tax paid

-0.71

-0.96

-0.56

-0.22

Working capital

-2.73

13.51

-6.26

-10.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.23

7.81

-7.42

5.25

Op profit growth

-2.5

-20.5

-5.8

23.12

EBIT growth

-15.15

28.8

-15.33

6.86

Net profit growth

-4.56

118.76

6.26

138.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

205.58

190.9

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

205.58

190.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.36

2.08

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sugan Chand Sharma

Director

Shamantha Dodla

Independent Director

Ajai Kumar Agarwal

Company Secretary

T Siva Rama Krishna

Managing Director & CEO

Anjani Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Jonnada Vaghira Kumari

Independent Director

Sridharan Chakrapani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd

Summary

DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DRS Dilip Roadlines Private Limited on July 10, 2009. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited on September 06, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of providing high quality logistics services including transportation, packing & moving and renting of warehouses. The Company is surface transporters and provides only goods transportation services. It provides Full truck loaded FTL services to all their customers for transporting goods. As on July 15, 2018 the company operates and own a fleet of 327 trucks in the name of the Company and have capacity to hire 649 vehicles. The Company operates through different types of closed container trucks on the basis of size and capacities. The variety of goods transportation vehicles in their fleet also enables them to serve a diverse mix of consignments. The packing and moving business is carried under brand name of Agarwal Packers and Movers which has become renowned name in household relocation across the country. Further, the brand Agarwal Packers and Movers is not owned by the Company. Also, it is used by their relatives (disassociated promoter group members). The Company Law Board, Chennai vide its consent terms dated November 14, 2014 the status quo of Right to use this tradename is with both families / groups and the dispute over the use of t
Company FAQs

What is the DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd share price today?

The DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is ₹190.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is 68.59 and 6.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is ₹75.35 and ₹161.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd?

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.39%, 3 Years at 18.94%, 1 Year at -16.48%, 6 Month at -1.79%, 3 Month at 58.15% and 1 Month at 7.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.65 %

