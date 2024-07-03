Summary

DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DRS Dilip Roadlines Private Limited on July 10, 2009. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited on September 06, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of providing high quality logistics services including transportation, packing & moving and renting of warehouses. The Company is surface transporters and provides only goods transportation services. It provides Full truck loaded FTL services to all their customers for transporting goods. As on July 15, 2018 the company operates and own a fleet of 327 trucks in the name of the Company and have capacity to hire 649 vehicles. The Company operates through different types of closed container trucks on the basis of size and capacities. The variety of goods transportation vehicles in their fleet also enables them to serve a diverse mix of consignments. The packing and moving business is carried under brand name of Agarwal Packers and Movers which has become renowned name in household relocation across the country. Further, the brand Agarwal Packers and Movers is not owned by the Company. Also, it is used by their relatives (disassociated promoter group members). The Company Law Board, Chennai vide its consent terms dated November 14, 2014 the status quo of Right to use this tradename is with both families / groups and the dispute over the use of t

