Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024 for consideration and approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

With reference to the subject cited above, we would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. To fix the date, time & venue of 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To consider appointment of Statutory Auditors in place of outgoing Auditors upon completion of tenure.3. To approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and notice convening the AGM. 4. To discuss and approve the matters relating to the E-Voting in relation to the ensuing AGM. DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following business: Appointment of Sravanthi Gadiyaram, Practicing Company Secretary, (ACS No. 25754 and C.P No. 25597 ) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for auditing its secretarial and related records for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

To consider other business matters DRS Dilip Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following business: Re-appointment of Mr. Sugan Chand Sharma (DIN: 07064674) to the office of Whole time Director for a period of 3 years effective 01.07.2024.In accordance with the BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated June 20, 2018, we hereby affirm that, Mr. Sugan Chand Sharma (DIN: 07064674) is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any such authority.(Brief profile attached herewith)Further, the Board of Directors took note of the non-compliance of Regulation 31 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 caused on account of delayed submission of Shareholding pattern for the Half-yearly ended 31st March, 2024 and the payment of fine as levied in terms of SEBI Circular No SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120, dated July 11,2023. The Board of Directors, with a cautionary note directed the Company Secretary to inform the same to the Stock Exchange for further dissemination. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024